Convicted trafficker recruited as security officer at Gozo Hospital

A Gozitan man found guilty by a French court just a few weeks ago over his involvement in a large-scale laughing gas trafficking operation is now employed as a security officer at Gozo General Hospital, raising serious questions about vetting procedures and abuse within the public health system.

Chris Mizzi, known as il-Lilly, from Nadur, was one of three Gozitan men sentenced earlier this year by a French court after being found guilty of participating in an organised illicit network distributing nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, across ski resorts in the Savoie region.

Mizzi has now taken up duties at the hospital’s Short Stay Ward. Multiple hospital employees confirmed to The Shift that Mizzi has been seen carrying out security rounds in a Signal 8 uniform at the ward that caters for vulnerable patients, including those on mental health medication and individuals with substance abuse issues.

Staff members described their shock at the development, noting that the ward requires a particularly sensitive environment given the profile of patients receiving care there.

The case in France followed coordinated operations by French police and customs officials, who seized over 6,000 canisters of nitrous oxide, with an estimated street value of €340,000. Prosecutors argued that the gas was intended for recreational resale rather than legitimate culinary or medical use.

The three men, identified through multiple sources as Mizzi, Nataniel Galea, and Kurt Buttigieg, were handed suspended prison sentences and banned from entering France for five years.

Despite the conviction, Mizzi has now been engaged by Signal 8, a private security firm contracted to provide services within the hospital. It remains unclear whether he holds the necessary licence required by law to operate as a private security officer, which is typically contingent on a clean certificate of conduct.

Questions sent to Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà regarding Mizzi’s licensing status went unanswered, with the police citing data protection rules.

Similarly, Signal 8 owner Jovan Grech did not respond to questions about whether due diligence was conducted before Mizzi’s engagement, or whether the Health Ministry was aware.

Gozitan Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela also failed to reply to repeated requests for clarification on whether he knew of Mizzi’s employment in such a sensitive setting and whether any action would be taken.

According to a recent report by the Standards Commissioner, all personnel deployed by private contractors at the hospital require clearance from both the Health Ministry and hospital administration.

It is a known secret in Gozo that most of those recruited by private contractors to serve in government entities are recommended by Gozitan politicians and their networks.