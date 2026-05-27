Joseph Muscat’s defence lawyer, wife charged with criminal offences

Ishmael Psaila, a young lawyer and part of disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s legal defence team, and his wife, Nicole Buttigieg, a former Labour Party media reporter and government appointee, have been charged in court with various criminal offences linked to an alleged dispute with a neighbour.

Sources familiar with the case told The Shift that the couple appeared before Magistrate Monica Vella recently, accused of threatening and insulting a woman, as well as misusing electronic communications, during an ongoing quarrel related to neighbouring property in Żejtun.

The exact charges filed in court have not been reported. Yet sources close to the proceedings said the case stems from tensions involving land adjacent to a farmhouse owned by the couple.

Contacted by The Shift, Psaila confirmed that both he and his wife had been charged but sought to minimise the seriousness of the accusations, saying it was a contravention, not a crime, despite the threats made to the neighbour.

Psaila has become prominent in legal and political circles over recent years, particularly through his role as one of the lawyers defending the disgraced former prime minister in the hospitals corruption case.

Before entering private practice, Psaila worked in the legal office of Prime Minister Robert Abela during Abela’s time as a private lawyer.

Despite his relatively young age and limited experience, Psaila has accumulated several government-linked appointments during Labour’s years in office.

Malta Government Gazette records show he was appointed to the Prison Leave Advisory Board in 2020 following approval by the Prime Minister. He has also been linked to other state boards and entities over recent years.

More recently, government notices listed Psaila as the secretary of ARMS Ltd, the state-owned company responsible for billing and collection for water and electricity services.

Inside Labour Party circles, Psaila is widely viewed as politically aligned with Muscat’s faction. In 2024, he was reported to be considering a run for a senior Labour Party role, though sources said elements within the current leadership were uneasy about elevating a figure so closely associated with Muscat’s legal defence team.

His wife, Nicole, is also politically connected. A former ONE TV reporter and Labour activist, Buttigieg later moved into government-funded roles after Robert Abela became prime minister.

Investigative reports previously revealed that she had been employed on a “person of trust” contract linked to the Home Affairs Ministry and the Victims Support Agency while simultaneously reading for a law degree at the University of Malta. She spent a short time assisting the prime minister’s wife, but her role didn’t last long.

The Shift had previously reported that Buttigieg also served on the LESA Board of Petitions, receiving additional public funds through board appointments.

The court case is expected to continue in the coming weeks.