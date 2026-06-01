Multiple explosions at Naxxar fireworks factory cause extensive damage in surrounding localities

STORY UPDATED WITH NEW POLICE STATEMENT AT 9.35am

A day after the results of the general elections were announced, Malta woke up to the sounds of multiple explosions which blew apart a fireworks factory in Naxxar, with the force of the blast causing significant damage in surrounding localities.

An official statement published by the police force at 8am on Monday confirms that the explosions occurred at around 6.30am in Triq tal-Qadi, Naxxar.

The fireworks factory where the explosion occurred is managed by the Peace Band Club in Naxxar.

“While investigations remain ongoing in conjunction with the Civil Protection Department to establish the details of the case, the police force also announces that the surrounding area is closed off to traffic and that people should avoid the area,” the brief press release notes.

The Civil Protection Department has not yet issued a public statement. Bomb disposal units from the Armed Forces of Malta and medical teams are also on site.

News reports and social media posts confirmed that multiple buildings in the surrounding localities were damaged by the force of the explosion.

At 9.30am, the police force issued a second update about the status of its investigations, confirming that all licensed individuals associated with the site were confirmed safe.

Two individuals residing in St Paul’s Bay who were close by the site when the blasts occurred – a 67 year old man and a 47 year old man – were taken to Mater Dei Hospital to be treated for shock and light injuries.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud is in charge of the inquiry which will establish what occurred in the incident.

Several photos and videos were also shared with The Shift by our readers, many of whom reported being woken up by the shock waves of the violent explosions.

Dozens of those readers reported hearing the explosion in Żebbuġ, Birkirkara, Qawra, Għargħur, Sliema, Żurrieq, San Ġwann, Swieqi, Balzan, Attard, St Julian’s, Ħamrun, Mellieħa, and even as far away as Gozo.

The Malta Youth in Agriculture Foundation (MaYA) issued a statement noting that farmers in breeders in the surrounding area “reported significant damage” to their farms.

“This includes structural damage, the loss of livestock, and serious impacts on animals affected by the force and stress caused by the explosion,” MaYA’s press release reads.

“For farmers and breeders, animals are not simply numbers. They represent years of dedication, daily care, emotional commitment, and in many cases the livelihood of entire families. Such losses cannot be measured only in financial terms,” the press release continues.

MaYA appealed to the relevant authorities to make themselves available to affected families as soon as the area is declared safe so that damages suffered can be assessed and adequately addressed.

The same factory in Naxxar had also blown up in May 2018, leaving two people seriously injured.

In 2015, eight committee members of the same band club were found not guilty of the illegal storage of fireworks material in connection with a case dating back to another explosion in 2008 that had left one woman dead.

Authorities are yet to update the public on how the explosive materials stored inside the factory were ignited. We will report any updates we have as we get them.