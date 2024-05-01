PBS director supplied Robert Abela’s New York tickets

Hamilton Travel, owned by Labour stalwart and PBS board member Norman Hamilton, was chosen by the Office of the Prime Minister to supply almost €30,000 worth of flight tickets so that Robert Abela, his wife Lydia, and aides could fly to the US last September.

Instead of seeking quotations, as required by public procurement rules, Castille opted for a direct order to purchase the New York flights, earning the 82-year-old former ONE TV broadcaster a good commission.

Hamilton, a staunch Labour Party militant and former boss of the state broadcaster during the 1980s when it was known as Xandir Malta, was appointed to the board of its successor, PBS, this year.

According to information published in the Government Gazette, Abela’s office spent €29,000 on flights and another €32,000 at the Westin Grand Central, an American upscale hotel chain owned by Marriott International. in New York.

The prime minister’s trip to New York was to address the UN General Assembly. Since former disgraced prime minister Joseph Muscat was elected to power in 2013, it has become customary for the prime minister’s wife and children to take a free ride to New York annually.

Michelle Muscat and her twins used to visit every year, and it seems Lydia Abela has continued the practice.

More on the OPM’s spending

Further expenditure by the Office of the Prime Minister published in the Government Gazette shows another €200,000 last year in contracts to promote the annual budget exercise – all through direct orders.

Most services were procured from companies that will service Labour’s electoral campaign for the MEP elections in June.

Among the most significant contracts awarded was €69,000 to Weebee Ltd for the provision of “media buy”. The same company hosts the PL’s website. The company was embroiled in a scandal involving a massive leak of data from the Lands Authority.



Sharp Shoot Media, owned by Justin Farrugia, brother of Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia, received €27,000 for filming.

Sam Dalli, brother of PBS Chief Editor Charles Dalli, was paid €13,000 for providing budget adverts through his company Emineo (Tribe).

Ikona Artworks, a small advertising agency owned by two former ONE TV employees, was given two direct orders worth €65,000.

During the same period, TEC Ltd, owned by Charles Magro and usually part of every PL political campaign, was paid €12,000 through another direct order for the “provision of a dome tent” for an undisclosed fundraising event.

The same dome is usually used for Labour’s political activities.