Transport Malta spent €100,000 on PR event in the midst of traffic chaos

The beleaguered government agency associated with traffic chaos, road closures and corruption spent €100,000 to organise its first-ever National Transport Awards, “promoting excellence” in the sector.

Held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre at the end of last year, a breakdown of expenses connected to the activity, obtained by The Shift following a Freedom of Information request, shows that most of the contractors tasked with mounting this public relations exercise by Transport Malta were paid tens of thousands through direct orders, without any competition.

Most contractors are the same – those synonymous with the organisation of Labour’s mass activities during electoral campaigns.

While the few-hour lease of the event venue, a hall at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, cost taxpayers €24,000, most of the spending went on lights, sound, and props.

These included Besteam Audio Ltd, NNG Promotions and ICan Ltd, owned by Keith Chetcuti, the former right-hand man of Kasco’s Keith Schembri, and Nexos Lighting.

Presided by then Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia, who was sacked from Cabinet by Prime Minister Robert Abela shortly after the event, the main trophy was given to Malta Public Transport. This company provides scheduled bus services nationwide, subsidised by tens of millions annually through public coffers.

According to Transport Malta, the company showed excellence by installing an electric charging station. The Active Ageing Ministry and MaltaPost were also awarded.

The Shift is informed that the idea behind this awards ceremony was that of then-CEO Jonathan Borg, who Minister Farrugia appointed. Borg was removed from his position once Minister Chris Bonnet took over.

Transport and traffic congestion, primarily due to mismanagement, have consistently been among the government’s most pressing issues.

Transport Malta has been changing CEOs every few months amid claims of rackets and corruption, including at its driving licences and maritime units.

Kurt Farrugia, the spokesperson for disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat, is the latest political appointee to be installed as CEO of Transport Malta.