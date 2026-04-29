EXCLUSIVE: Cabinet Office report branded ambassador-designate ‘professionally incompetent’

An internal report compiled by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and kept under wraps described Malta’s new ambassador-designate to Liechtenstein, Roseanne Camilleri, as “professionally incompetent”.

The damning report, prepared by the Internal Audit and Investigations Department (IAID) within the Cabinet Office, and seen by The Shift, was finalised only weeks before Abela approved Camilleri’s nomination.

Despite the report’s serious findings of wrongdoing and incompetence, the government confirmed last week that Camilleri’s nomination will proceed, even after threatening messages were sent by Camilleri’s partner, former Telemalta executive Tony Debono, to PN MP Adrian Delia.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia confirmed that the PN MP was seriously threatened and blackmailed by Debono after questioning Camilleri’s competence and suitability for the diplomatic role.

So far, Camilleri remains ambassador-designate pending formal approval from the government of Liechtenstein before she can present her credentials.

Damning findings hidden by the OPM

The report, never published, was commissioned in 2025 at the request of the Health Ministry. It followed revelations by The Shift into how the refurbishment of two health centres spiralled out of control, costing taxpayers millions instead of the few hundred thousand originally projected.

At the time, the projects fell under Camilleri’s responsibility as CEO of Primary Health Care, when the ministry was under the political leadership of then-minister Chris Fearne.

The IAID report concluded that there were “gross administrative irregularities, incompetence and misconduct” by Camilleri and her executives.

“The findings indicate the collapse of good governance principles, total disregard for basic internal controls and absolute departure from the concepts of transparency and fairness prescribed by the Public Procurement Regulations. This was the result of professional incompetence and lack of planning by Roseanne Camilleri and her executives,” the report states.

Referring directly to the refurbishment projects at the Birkirkara and Qormi Health Centres, the Cabinet Office department found that before works began, “no technical drawings were prepared, no bills of quantities, no detailed estimates of costs, no architect or project manager was appointed, and the Central Procurement and Supplies Unit at the Ministry of Health or the Foundation for Medical Services were not involved.”

It added: “The decision of the two PHC executives, mainly Roseanne Camilleri and Financial Controller Alfred Farrugia, to acquire three direct quotations without even having a detailed itemised bill of quantities defeats its own purpose since, in the absence of common specifications, the quotations are rendered incomparable.”

Most of the works were reportedly handed out through direct orders to GM Developments Ltd, owned by Simon Grech, a regular supplier to the Health Ministry.

The total cost eventually exceeded €1.5 million, compared to an original estimate of €300,000.

Camilleri, who was later transferred to Mount Carmel Hospital as CEO after being removed from Primary Health Care, attempted to distance herself from any responsibility by shifting blame onto subordinates, according to the report.

The IAID rejected her claims. “The CEO attempted to shift the blame for the irregularities onto the former financial controller by claiming she was unaware that public procurement regulations were not being followed and no contract with the contractor was in place.”

Ms Camilleri’s presence during the on-site meeting with the prospective contractors at the time when quotations were being sought contradicts her assertion. As the position title implies, as CEO, Ms Camilleri was ultimately responsible for the whole operation of the entity and cannot claim that she was not involved in the financial aspect of the projects.”

While the Cabinet Office report recommended disciplinary action against Camilleri, no action has been taken, and Camilleri remains in her position as CEO. Furthermore, the Prime Minister nominated her as ambassador, leaving senior health officials in disbelief.

The Shift is informed that the OPM has additional written evidence of Camilleri’s wrongdoing that is still being withheld from the public.