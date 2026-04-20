Delia reports threats and intimidation by ambassador nominee’s partner

PN MP Adrian Delia has asked Speaker Anglu Farrugia to investigate claims of intimidation, threats and blackmail allegedly made against him by Anthony “Tony” Debono, the long-term partner of newly approved ambassadorial nominee Roseanne Camilleri, following her contentious parliamentary grilling.

In a breach of privilege complaint filed in Parliament, Delia said he received threatening messages from Debono shortly after participating in the parliamentary nominations committee hearing that reviewed Camilleri’s appointment as Malta’s non-resident ambassador to Liechtenstein.

According to Delia, the messages made clear Debono objected to his interventions during the hearing and warned he would act to ensure Delia would not contest the next general election, among other alleged threats.

Delia told the Speaker that attempts to threaten an MP for carrying out parliamentary duties strike at the heart of democratic accountability.

“It is unacceptable that someone feels entitled to threaten a Member of Parliament simply for asking questions in the course of his duties,” Delia said, insisting neither he nor fellow Opposition members on the committee would be intimidated.

He asked Farrugia to open a formal investigation and take all measures permitted by law.

The Speaker was handed copies of the messages and indicated he would be following the matter closely.

Investigations by The Shift show the message was sent by Debono, a former Telemalta CEO, who retains longstanding political connections, particularly within the Labour administration. Debono calls himself an ambassador even though he has no such appointment.

In the message, seen by The Shift and being published in redacted form to protect the identity of third parties, Debono allegedly threatened professional repercussions against Delia, including pressure intended to deprive him of legal work and consequences for individuals associated with him.

The message was sent just hours after Camilleri’s appearance before the parliamentary committee, where Opposition MPs voted against her nomination, arguing she was unfit for the diplomatic post.

Despite those objections, Parliament approved the nomination put forward by Foreign Minister Ian Borg, with the government pressing ahead despite ongoing controversy over Camilleri’s record.

Her nomination follows the quiet dropping of a police investigation linked to alleged procurement irregularities during her time overseeing Primary Health Care, including refurbishment projects at the Qormi and Birkirkara health centres.

An internal Health Ministry inquiry, still unpublished, reportedly flagged serious breaches involving the extensive use of direct orders that inflated project costs from hundreds of thousands to several million euro. Much of the work was allegedly channelled to GM Developments Ltd, owned by businessman Simon Grech.

Camilleri has denied wrongdoing and previously told The Shift she had been cleared.

During the committee hearing, Delia challenged Camilleri over her role in the projects and questioned her suitability for a diplomatic appointment, citing her lack of diplomatic experience and unresolved concerns surrounding her management record.

Sources close to the Health Ministry told The Shift that senior officials had expressed strong reservations about her appointment, while others indicated external pressure, including from relatives, influenced the Office of the Prime Minister’s decision to proceed.

Camilleri was later reinstated to her role within the national mental health services after her suspension by Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela. The announcemenet of the lifting of her suspension was made by Tony Debono – her partner.

Government sources told The Shift t hat the latest alleged threats against a sitting MP have now opened a second, and potentially more serious, controversy, raising questions not only about her nomination, but about possible attempts to interfere with parliamentary scrutiny itself.