Speaker: Tony Debono threats to MP Adrian Delia ‘unacceptable’

Speaker Anglu Farrugia has ruled there is a prima facie case that Anthony “Tony” Debono, the partner of ambassadorial nominee Roseanne Camilleri, threatened and intimidated Opposition MP Adrian Delia for conducting his parliamentary duties, paving the way for breach of privilege proceedings before Parliament’s Privileges Committee.

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, Farrugia said the messages sent by Debono to Delia were “unacceptable in a democracy” and amounted to threats under Parliament’s rule book. He ordered the Clerk of the House to formally notify Debono of the decision and seek his response before proceedings begin before the committee.

The ruling marks a significant escalation in a controversy that erupted after Delia filed a breach of privilege complaint, alleging he was threatened shortly after participating in the parliamentary nominations committee hearing examining Camilleri’s appointment as Malta’s non-resident ambassador to Liechtenstein.

According to Delia, Debono objected to his interventions during the hearing and warned that he would act to prevent him from contesting the next general elections. Delia also alleged Debono threatened professional repercussions, including attempts to deprive him of legal work.

Delia argued the threats struck at the heart of parliamentary independence. “It is unacceptable that someone feels entitled to threaten a Member of Parliament simply for asking questions in the course of his duties,” he said when filing the complaint, insisting that neither he nor other Opposition MPs would be intimidated.

The messages, sent via WhatsApp just hours after Camilleri’s grilling, were handed to the Speaker as part of Delia’s complaint.

Debono, a former Telemalta CEO, is known for longstanding political connections, particularly within the current Labour administration, and for cultivating ties with ministers during previous PN administrations.

The development comes amid mounting scrutiny over his partner’s nomination, which was approved despite Opposition objections and ongoing controversy surrounding her record.

During the parliamentary hearing, Delia challenged Camilleri over alleged procurement irregularities linked to her time overseeing Primary Health Care, including refurbishment projects at the Qormi and Birkirkara health centres. Questions were also raised over her lack of diplomatic experience.

An internal Health Ministry inquiry, which remains unpublished, reportedly flagged serious breaches involving direct orders and inflated project costs – allegations Camilleri has denied. She was suspended by Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela, only to be reinstated shortly afterwards. A related police probe was quietly dropped.

While the nomination has already sparked political controversy, Debono’s alleged threats have now triggered a potentially more serious issue: whether attempts were made to intimidate a sitting MP and interfere with parliamentary scrutiny.

With the Speaker’s ruling, the matter now moves formally into Parliament’s disciplinary process, where Debono could be called to answer for actions that raise serious questions about respect for democratic institutions.