2026 elections: understanding the fundamentals on day one

The gloves are off and the date’s been officially set – Malta heads to the polls on 30 May, and the nation’s political parties are gearing up for what promises to be a relentless contest where no vote is taken for granted.

As we enter the first 24-hour beat of the electoral news cycle, the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party have already fired their opening broadsides, with ADPD and Partit Momentum quickly following suit.

Given that Prime Minister Robert Abela had all the luxury of being able to pace the Labour Party’s electoral launch according to his whims, the incumbent’s opening remarks were tightly choreographed and widely distributed from the get-go.

Between Monday and Tuesday, the government issued the Prime Minister’s address to the nation, followed by the official campaign launch just two hours later, and a lengthy 9am press conference presenting some of the party’s flagship social proposals.

From its end, the Opposition, alongside smaller political parties like ADPD and Partit Momentum, is inevitably stuck playing catch-up over the first few hours of these snap elections, issuing an address to the nation a couple of hours after the Prime Minister and holding a press conference on Tuesday morning.

ADPD and Partit Momentum have, at the time of writing, unveiled their new electoral slogans and logos but have yet to hold any press conferences. Both parties are expected to collaborate during these general elections following an agreement not to compete for each other’s votes in the same districts.

So, while we wait for everyone to shift into fifth gear, what have the major parties said so far? How are they defining their electoral battle cry? What strategies do they seem to be adopting in these crucial early days?

And most importantly, what is being left unsaid?

The Shift breaks down what we’ve seen so far, reading between the lines of political rhetoric so you don’t have to.

Will global conflict help the Labour Party paper over its contradictions?

The Labour Party’s strategy is based on key refrains which attempt to smooth over its damning reputation as a roughshod rider that ignores stakeholders and has far too often sacrificed quality of life on the altar of economic progress.

The messaging reflects this attempt at turning reality onto its head. “YOU are Malta”, the flagship slogan says. “Your dream: our project” is the follow-up quip.

In both his address to the nation and the party’s official campaign launch at Fort Tigné a couple of hours later, the Prime Minister described Labour’s plan for the next five years as one that “was built around you”, co-opting the public’s grievances as its own, hoping to neutralise them.

The Labour Party also appears to be trying to straddle the line between selling itself as a veteran government that can provide “certainty, peace of mind, and stability” and being somewhat self-aware of the weight of incumbency.

Though incumbency is useful for stacking the odds in your favour during trying times, it can also be a drag on a party’s ability to project itself as a future-proof administration that is capable of meeting tomorrow’s needs.

While the Prime Minister says that the party’s collective experience in government is essential for the country’s survival in a volatile geopolitical landscape, he also goes out of his way to claim that “we are the only political force with new ideas to make the lives of our families and businesses easier, more beautiful, and better”.

Placing a renewed emphasis on wellbeing and quality of life is tantamount to a tacit admission that the economic boom that the Labour Party has overseen came at a steep price, with a raft of feel-good measures for first-time property buyers, young entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses, among other target demographics, serving as a form of compensation.

In truth, there is no escaping the fact that the Labour Party would not have called snap elections unless it felt like it could not sustain its mythologised image as a competent steward of the economy for much longer.

Though all odds are indeed stacked in Abela’s favour, the Labour Party’s real uphill struggle will be to convince voters that its quasi-total subservience to the country’s major business interests will not take precedence over their rights – a promise which the party knows full well that it will not be able to keep.

Will the newcomer manage to leave a mark?

Seven months into his tenure as the Nationalist Party’s youngest-ever leader, Alex Borg is now faced with the unenviable task of trying to unseat a Prime Minister who’s been in the hot seat longer than Borg has been PN leader.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Borg appears keen to avoid being seen as a ‘negative’ critic, repeatedly emphasising the Nationalist Party’s efforts to build broad support and making a point of praising the government’s strengths rather than downplaying them.

The Opposition’s strategy so far appears largely to consist of avoiding promises of any kind of radical overhaul, instead focusing on promising to keep the economy flying high while making tweaks wherever necessary – “a breath of fresh air” rather than the winds of change.

“The country needs a new model… this is the difference between a government that solely prioritises growth and a government that sees people’s value,” he continued.

“The government has an economy that grows and grows…but it has lost the ability to convert that growth into quality of life,” he added.

From the outset, the Nationalist Party seems to want to avoid rocking the boat for people who have profited from the Labour Party’s economic policies while doing its best to pay tribute to the population’s legitimate grievances about traffic, infrastructure, the cost of living, planning and construction, the environment, and corruption, to name but a few.

Though it remains to be seen how far Borg is willing to go with his party’s proposals and electoral promises, the focus on “positive” campaigning that aims to impress new cohorts while avoiding offence risks comes across as a mere lack of conviction.

Yet his remarks about “restoring public trust in institutions” and ensuring that “laws apply equally to everyone” may be welcomed by voters concerned about how corruption negatively impacted their lives. Public trust in politics – and by extension, in anyone selling themselves as an alternative to the status quo – will require far more than vague statements before it can be restored.