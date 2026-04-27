Robert Abela calls early elections

Updated with reaction from Opposition Leader Alex Borg

Prime Minister Robert Abela has officially announced the calling of a general election, bringing weeks of mounting speculation to an end and setting the stage for a closely watched political contest.

In his remarks, Abela placed strong emphasis on economic stability, particularly in the energy sector. He reiterated the government’s commitment to shielding households from rising costs, pledging that support measures would remain in place to protect families from the kind of price surges experienced in other European countries.

“Despite pressures, the government will continue to be your shield,” Abela stated, underscoring his administration’s focus on maintaining stability and providing certainty during a period of international economic volatility.

However, this position appears to contrast with recent comments by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, who has cautioned that energy subsidies are not sustainable indefinitely. Caruana has repeatedly stressed the fiscal burden such measures impose, warning that while subsidies have been crucial in cushioning households and businesses, they cannot be maintained at current levels “forever” without long-term economic consequences.

The Shift revealed the date for the elections earlier today, after reporting on the Labour Party’s plan to use Fort Tigne for its electoral campaign.

Abela stressed that “quality of life” would be a priority for a new government, clearly picking up on public criticism of the deterioration in standards under a Labour government.

He also said that Malta “deserves a new government elected to meet new challenges… the coming months will be difficult”.

According to Malta’s Constitution, Abela’s mandate expires in August 2027, three months after the current legislature ends on 7 May 2027.

It is unclear why the current government, which has a mandate until August 2027, is seeking to reaffirm its legitimacy and capacity to address those challenges.

At Castille today, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he would be visiting the President in the next few hours to confirm the date set for 30 May.

Opposition Leader Alex Borg said the Nationalist Party was “ready”. He added that this was the moment for “people to unite”.