Government opens grant schemes aimed at Labour core supporters during electoral campaign

The Labour government has opened and expanded several grant schemes aimed at former workers and pensioners, describing it as an effort to address “past injustices” as the country enters election mode.

The schemes target former employees of Malta Drydocks, Malta Shipbuilding, Telemalta and Rediffusion, all groups with long-standing ties to Labour.

Last week, the government launched a one-time grant scheme for former workers of Malta Drydocks Corporation and Malta Shipbuilding, who were transferred to Industrial Projects and Services Ltd (a government entity) in 2003, 23 years ago, as part of the dockyard restructuring process.

According to the government, the scheme is intended to compensate workers who suffered financial losses as a result of restructuring. Heirs of deceased eligible workers may also apply.

Applications are being handled by the Department of Social Security and must be submitted by 31 July – during the electoral campaign and beyond.

The scheme follows earlier compensation measures announced for former Telemalta workers who joined the corporation between 1978 and 1979, almost 50 years ago, and who were excluded from pension benefits following changes in employment conditions.

In previous budgets, the government announced it would continue providing financial compensation for this group and launched a new application process.

A separate scheme covers former Rediffusion Group employees who were absorbed into Telemalta before 1 January 1978 and who later lost court cases over pension entitlements.

In that case, the government, bypassing the Court’s decision, said the new scheme was intended to remedy what it described as a long-standing injustice affecting former workers and their families.

The announcement and rollout of the schemes come as political parties set into full campaign mode ahead of the next general elections.

The timing of the measures is crucial for Labour to win back its traditional core voters disillusioned with the Labour administration.

The dockyard, closed many years ago due to massive losses, remains politically significant for Labour, given the sector’s historical association with the party and the General Workers Union.

Former Telemalta and Rediffusion employees also represent long-standing groups of mostly hard-core Labour pensioners that have campaigned for compensation over pension and employment-related grievances.

No figures have yet been released on the total cost of the schemes or the number of beneficiaries expected to apply.