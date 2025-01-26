Court decides in favour of Abelas on Xewkija hotel

The Court in Gozo has lifted a temporary injunction on development works being done by Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia, permitting them to continue their project to develop a traditional farmhouse in Xewkija into a boutique hotel.

The issue involved the dismantling of a common wall that their neighbour, Carmel Attard, claimed to be his. A few weeks ago, the Court, following a complaint filed by Attard, ordered the Abelas to stop all work.

Now, the Court has ruled that the 72-year-old neighbour did not prove ownership of the wall, and there was no longer any reason to stop the ongoing work by the Abelas.

The Court also criticised Attard for trying to stop the prime minister from continuing with his business venture, as he had already submitted the same request, which the Court had denied.

Magistrate Simone Grech accused Attard of forum shopping.

The Abelas acquired their 500-square-metre Gozitan farmhouse in 2012 for €268,000 and left it unrestored until a few years ago.

Upon becoming prime minister, Abela received a government grant through the Irrestawra Darek Scheme to restore traditional dwellings. The scheme is for residential properties, not business ventures.

In 2023, Lydia Abela submitted a development application to convert the farmhouse into a boutique hotel for 16 guests after the couple purchased additional land adjacent to their property for an extra €315,000.

Works have now resumed.