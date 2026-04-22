Companies linked to Marsaxlokk FC president awarded €8.5 million in public contracts in three years

AGV Group Malta, a group of companies owned by Marsaxlokk FC President Frank Cachia, made over €8.5 million in government contracts for personnel services between 2022 and 2025, in a highly competitive sector.

The contracts were awarded to the group through their main company, AGV Non Ferrous Malta Ltd, incorporated in March 2010.

In January 2023 and April 2024, Cachia and his son, Sasha Cachia, set up two new companies: 7 Buildings Ltd and AGV HR Management Ltd, respectively.

In addition to property development and management, and personnel recruitment, AGV Group Malta’s website lists a broad business portfolio.

The group’s interests include The Republic Boutique Hotel in Valletta, the Yolé ice cream shop chain, sports outlet 1Padel, a chain of food outlets, a logistics arm named AGV Logistics, a hospitality arm named AGV Cleaning Solutions, and sole importer and distributor status for Ferrara Italian Elevators.

Originally, AGV Non Ferrous Malta Ltd began as a waste management company before branching out into providing “HR solutions” and later, its commercial food, entertainment and leisure interests.

Despite operating in a crowded sector, competing with established service providers, AGV Non Ferrous Malta Ltd secured 20 tenders in just three years.

Besides the tenders listed below, AGV Non Ferrous Malta Ltd was also awarded one direct order worth €120,000 in 2020 to provide eight carers to Aġenzija Sapport during the COVID pandemic.

Nearly two-thirds of the total €8.5 million in public contracts awarded to the company were awarded through two tenders issued by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Education Minister Clifton Grima.

The Gozo Ministry paid AGV €2.8 million to supply staff for the Gozo Channel ferry canteens, while the Education Ministry forked out €2.7 million to subcontract cleaning services across multiple areas of MCAST’s campuses across the islands.

Scroll right on the table for full information.

In September last year, The Shift reported that an €18 million Water Services Corporation tender that was ostensibly intended for AGV was abruptly withdrawn.

A notice published on the government’s eTenders website simply stated that “all tenders, requests to participate or projects were withdrawn or found inadmissible”.

The manner in which ministries and other state entities use private recruitment firms to place constituents on the government payroll is well documented. It helps ministers and MPs gain favour with constituents while avoiding scrutiny.

Cachia made headlines four years ago as one of the football club presidents who had supported disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s bid for the presidency of the Malta Premier League.

Questions sent to AGV Group were not answered prior to publication time.