Family’s illegal ‘rural settlement’ in Gozo set to get sanctioned

A number of illegal developments on agricultural land in Gozo developed over the years, mainly by one extended family, have moved a step closer to sanctioning as the government has published a consultation document to review the local plan.

The family, known as ‘Tal-Malla’, is a staunch Labour-leaning family. Sanctioning the family’s developments would solve a political problem in Gozo for the governing party and secure the extended family’s votes in the next elections.

The family first developed an illegal concrete batching plant (Vella Brothers Right Mix Ltd) in the area in the 1990s, which is still operating without a permit. The rest of the area was developed piecemeal over the years.

The family began building houses, some with pools, without permits near the illegal concrete batching plant in Xewkija, near the Gozo heliport.

As a result, the area is now dominated by illegal buildings, including houses, garages storing gas cylinders, and facilities for raising chickens, among other facilities.

Over the years, several members of the ‘Tal-Malla’ extended family have applied to sanction their illegal structures and obtain valid permits for their homes. Without such permits, they are unable to sell their houses.

The local plan designates the area as rural and specifies that the dwellings are located in a green zone where such development is prohibited. As a result, the Planning Authority has consistently refused to approve the illegal “rural settlement” and has issued enforcement orders.

The Planning Authority never followed with any direct action to remove the illegal structures.

Now, the government has published a consultation document – the last phase of the ‘Partial review of the Gozo and Comino local plan of 2006’, that aims to reclassify developments allowed in the area, opening the way for permits to be obtained.

The move happened after ‘Tal-Malla’ started work on the conversion of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s farmhouse in Xewkija, which is being turned into a boutique hotel.

After seeking preliminary comments, the Planning Authority said it had received 63 submissions, mostly in favour of the changes.

The overwhelming majority of the submissions were made by the owners of the illegal properties, claiming that an injustice was done to them when their settlement was not included in the local plan revision in 2006.

Several NGOs, including Moviment Graffitti, Din l-Art Ħelwa, the Malta Sociological Association, the Environment and Resources Authority, and the PN, objected, expressing doubts about the reasons for this change in the local plan.

“Rather than enforcing adherence to planning legislation and applicable policies, the Authority is aiming to make changes to the same policies to allow for the potential sanctioning of these illegal developments in the rural area, effectively rewarding the contraveners after decades of abuse,” the NGOs said.

The ongoing consultation leading to the changes will close on 5 May, but the move is expected to be approved.