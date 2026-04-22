Abela faces renewed pressure over delays in media reform

International press freedom and journalist organisations have intensified calls on Maltese authorities to urgently prioritise long-overdue media reforms, warning that continued inaction risks undermining democratic standards and journalist safety.

The appeal, signed by the Committee to Protect Journalists, European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF), European Federation of Journalists (EFJ), Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the International Press Institute (IPI) comes amid ongoing concerns following the 2017 assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, a case that drew global attention and prompted demands for systemic change.

A 2021 independent public inquiry into her murder concluded that the Maltese state must “shoulder responsibility,” citing the creation of an “atmosphere of impunity” and a failure to take reasonable steps to protect her.

Despite these findings, there has been little meaningful progress. Authorities have yet to provide clear political backing for implementing the inquiry’s recommendations or advancing comprehensive media reforms.

In October 2025, a coalition of international organisations submitted a proposal during national consultations led by the Maltese government. The proposal called for the establishment of a National Action Plan on Media Freedom and Journalist Safety, alongside a broad set of measures aimed at strengthening protections and improving the working environment for journalists.

However, after consultations concluded on 31 October 2025, no clarification was provided. Six months later, on 16 April, authorities stated only that recommendations were still under review, with future actions to be determined following assessment.

At the European level, scrutiny has also increased. The European Commission’s 2025 Rule of Law report found that Malta had made no progress in adopting safeguards to improve journalists’ working conditions, and only limited progress on access to official documents.

Press freedom groups are now urging the Commission to take a more critical stance in its next assessment and to use their recommendations as benchmarks, particularly in relation to obligations under the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA).

Although the Maltese government issued a legal notice in August 2025 indicating its intention to align national laws with EMFA, addressing areas such as media ownership transparency, state advertising, and public service media governance, organisations note that tangible progress remains limited and the status of reforms unclear.

As currently framed, the proposed changes are seen as only a partial implementation of the regulation.

Further concerns relate to legal protections for journalists. While Malta has recently transposed the EU anti-SLAPP Directive, the organisations argue that additional reforms are needed to meet broader European standards, including extending protections to domestic as well as cross-border cases.

The coalition has also called on international bodies to assist in the reform process, urging both the Council of Europe and the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media to provide expertise and support.

More than eight years after Caruana Galizia’s killing, the organisations stress that Malta must take decisive steps to create an environment that meets international standards for press freedom and journalist safety. They reaffirm their willingness to collaborate with Maltese authorities to ensure meaningful and effective reforms are implemented.