Labour mass meetings DJ given bail after threatening to kill his ex-partner

Ryan Spiteri, a ONE Radio DJ and current Festivals Malta employee, was granted bail against a deposit of €800 after being charged in court with serious crimes, including assault and intimidation against his former partner.

The Court heard how the alleged incident took place inside a vehicle while the woman was accompanied by her two minor children. During an argument, Spiteri allegedly struck the woman in the face, hit her in the eye, and bit her hand. When she attempted to call the police, he is said to have snatched her mobile phone and tried to destroy it.

According to the prosecution, one of the children pleaded with the accused to stop beating their mother. The court was also told that Spiteri allegedly drove recklessly during the incident and told the victim, “I want to hurt you.”

Statements presented in court indicated a pattern of threats, including the accused allegedly telling the woman, “I fear one thing about myself, that I might end up killing you.”

The victim eventually managed to leave the vehicle and sought assistance at a police station, where a report was filed.

Spiteri pleaded not guilty to the charges.

While the prosecution objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the offences and concerns about witness intimidation, the Court, presided over by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, granted bail after considering his clean criminal record, stable employment, and a risk assessment score of 13.

Legal sources told The Shift that in similar domestic violence cases involving physical assault, threats to life, and the presence of minors, courts often take a more cautious approach, with accused persons frequently being remanded in custody, at least until key witnesses testify, particularly where there are concerns about intimidation or escalation.

None of this happened to Spiteri.

Magistrate Farrugia Frendo instead imposed several conditions, including a protection order in favour of the woman and her children, a requirement for Spiteri to sign the bail book three times a week, and a ban on entering the victim’s locality unless accompanied by police.

Ryan Spiteri is a well-known figure in both the music and political scenes, particularly for his role as a DJ at major Labour Party mass meetings and events. He has also been employed by Festivals Malta, a government entity, with his engagement reportedly coordinated by Chairman Aaron Zahra, who serves as events coordinator within the Office of the Prime Minister. It is understood that no public call was issued before his engagement.

More recently, Spiteri shared a video showing him DJing alongside the Prime Minister’s young daughter during a Labour Party event addressed by Robert Abela.

The case has raised concern among some legal experts and social workers, who questioned whether individuals with close political connections may benefit from more lenient outcomes.

Lawyers who spoke to The Shift said the accused appeared to have been treated with undue leniency, given the seriousness of the allegations and how similar domestic violence cases are typically handled.

Attention has also been drawn to the presiding magistrate’s familial link to a former senior Labour Party figure, although there is no evidence of wrongdoing.

Proceedings are ongoing.