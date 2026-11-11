Court hears Transport Malta corruption case following The Shift investigation

A police investigation into alleged corruption at Transport Malta was triggered by reporting in The Shift and a Facebook post by independent politician Arnold Cassola, a court heard on Wednesday.

Inspector Andy Rotin told the court that the publications prompted investigators to seek information from the authority about alleged irregularities within its maritime enforcement operations.

The testimony came during proceedings against Kenneth Spiteri, 40, from Għaxaq, who pleaded not guilty to charges including active and passive trading in influence and committing offences he was duty-bound to prevent.

The Shift reported on 9 November 2023 that a maritime enforcement manager had allegedly arranged the cancellation of substantial fines in exchange for gifts, weekend breaks in Gozo and other financial benefits.

That investigation also exposed allegations that Transport Malta employees carried out private work at the manager’s property while being paid overtime by the authority. It raised questions about enforcement boats allegedly operating with expired registration.

The Shift withheld the manager’s name pending official disciplinary action. Then-chief executive Jonathan Borg did not respond to requests for confirmation of his suspension.

In Court, Inspector Rotin said Borg subsequently supplied police with documentation identifying Spiteri and maritime manager Rudolph Muscat. The documents contained approximately 18 allegations.

Enforcement officer Massimo Galea testified that Spiteri repeatedly intervened to prevent fines being issued or to have contraventions cancelled, including cases involving relatives and acquaintances.

Galea described pressure to withdraw a ticket issued to a vehicle occupying a parking space reserved for persons with disabilities at Ġnejna Bay.

He alleged that Spiteri threatened to make him pay if he did not resolve the matter. Investigators recovered the original contravention, marked as cancelled because the driver had arrived on site.

Galea also alleged that resisting such demands brought workplace reprisals, including unfavourable rosters, problems with leave and an assignment to Comino while his wife underwent cancer treatment.

Spiteri denied pressuring officers to cancel fines when questioned by investigators.

The allegations remain contested before the court.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia is presiding over the proceedings.