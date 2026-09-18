Senior TM officer and minister’s canvasser suspended by TM

A senior Transport Malta officer who canvasses for Sustainable Mobility Minister Chris Bonett has been suspended amid an investigation into alleged irregularities, including abuse of overtime, The Shift has learned.

Sources at the authority said the officer works in the enforcement department and was responsible for preparing staff rosters. They said the suspected irregularities could involve thousands of euros and that investigators have not ruled out the involvement of other employees. The amount involved, and whether any wrongdoing took place, have yet to be established.

The officer has been sent home on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of the investigation and possible disciplinary action.

According to the sources, the officer joined Transport Malta as an enforcement officer in 2024 following a recommendation by Bonett. They said the officer received two promotions over the next two years, the latest before the May 2026 general election.

Asked to confirm the suspension, a Transport Malta spokesperson said:

“During routine checks carried out by the Authority, it transpired that there may be possible irregularities committed by an employee. The employee concerned was immediately placed on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of the relevant investigations.

“Transport Malta is committed to ensuring that the matter is handled with due process, integrity and transparency, and also in full respect of the rights of this employee.

“Given that investigations are ongoing, Transport Malta will not comment further on the individual circumstances of the case at this stage.”

The latest case follows a series of controversies and scandals at the transport regulator.

In 2023, The Shift reported that a senior maritime enforcement official had been suspended while allegations that boating fines were cancelled in exchange for gifts and other benefits were investigated.

In 2024, Transport Malta confirmed that it had passed an internal investigation into its purchase of defective RHIBs to the police. The boats, bought for around €800,000, developed serious structural problems.

The Shift reported at the time that no charges had been issued.

Also, under the management of former CEO Kurt Farrugia, a Transport Malta official whose name appeared in court chats connected to the driving test corruption case. That official was not charged.

Separately, the Standards Commissioner found that Transport Malta had breached its procurement rules over roughly €500,000 spent on a pre-election metro exhibition.