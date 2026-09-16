Melita – Epic deal could leave Malta with just two mobile networks, reducing competition

Melita’s proposed takeover of Epic would reduce Malta’s three nationwide mobile networks to two, reviving competition concerns that derailed an earlier attempt to bring the same businesses together.

The companies announced on Wednesday that Melita intends to acquire all shares in Epic, formerly Vodafone Malta, from majority shareholder Monaco Telecom. They said the combined operator would improve coverage and have greater capacity to invest in next-generation networks. The price of the deal was not disclosed.

If approved, the takeover would leave GO as the only other nationwide mobile network operator.

Based on Malta Communications Authority figures from March 2025, Epic held 42.2% of mobile subscriptions and Melita 22.4%. Their combined share at that point was 64.6%, compared with GO’s 35.4%.

With one fewer network competing for customers, the companies could face less pressure to cut prices, offer promotions or improve service. The promised benefits of greater investment would have to be weighed against the loss of an independent competitor.

Malta has already been here before.

In 2017, Melita and Vodafone Malta announced plans to merge.

The Office for Competition opened an in-depth investigation, citing concerns that the deal could restrict competition, particularly in mobile services. The companies were forced to abandon the merger later, saying they could not meet the competition authority’s requirements.

Vodafone Malta was later acquired by Monaco Telecom and rebranded as Epic in 2020.

The new proposal also has implications for home internet customers.

Epic has built a smaller fixed broadband business alongside the established networks of Melita and GO. In a January 2026 decision, the communications authority said Epic’s entry had intensified competition and put pressure on both larger providers.

In their statement, Melita and Epic insist that joining forces would allow investment at a pace and scale neither could achieve alone. They have not announced a spending commitment, timetable or plans for customer prices and contracts.

The takeover remains subject to regulatory approval and informal backing by the government.