EU allocates Malta €4 million for Storm Harry

Malta could receive almost €4 million from the EU Solidarity Fund to help cover the costs of last January’s Storm Harry, under a European Commission proposal that still requires approval from the European Parliament and the Council.

The proposed allocation is part of a €489 million package for Malta, Portugal, Spain and Italy.

Malta has already received an advance payment of €931,014. If the proposal is approved, as expected, the Commission will pay the remaining balance.

Storm Harry struck Malta and Gozo in January, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and powerful waves.

The storm damaged public infrastructure and coastal areas and disrupted transport and daily life.

The European Commission said its assessment of Malta’s application found that the country met the criteria for support from the fund.

European Funds Minister Keith Azzopardi Tanti said the money would help Malta recover part of the costs of responding to the storm. He described the proposal as an example of European solidarity delivering practical assistance during a crisis.

EU Solidarity Fund money can help finance emergency and recovery work, including repairs to essential infrastructure, clean-up operations, temporary accommodation and measures to protect cultural heritage.

The announcement does not identify which Maltese projects would receive funding or provide a breakdown of how the proposed €3.72 million would be spent.