Transport Malta promotion earmarked for officer in driving tests racket

A vacancy for the appointment of a new chief officer at Transport Malta has raised eyebrows among senior officials who believe it is set for an official frequently mentioned in the recent driving tests scandal.

The newly appointed CEO, Kurt Farrugia, the former spokesman of disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat, issued the internal vacancy for a new land transport chief officer.

Sources at Transport Malta told The Shift that Farrugia was acting on the direct instructions of Transport Minister Chris Bonnet.

They said the vacancy was tailor-made for Gilbert Agius, a former PN counting hall agent who switched to Labour in 2013, when the Party was elected, and started canvassing various government ministers, particularly those related to transport.

According to the internal vacancy notice seen by The Shift, the right candidate for the post must have 20 years’ experience in a managerial role in Land Transport and occupy the position of a director or higher.

“It is only Gilbert Agius who qualifies for such a promotion. They could have been a bit more subtle in this pre-arranged promotion,” a senior Transport Malta officer told The Shift.

Although Agius was not arraigned in court, his name appears in various chats received by Clint Mansueto – the alleged brains behind the racket – asking for help for candidates during their driving tests.

While Agius, as Mansueto’s manager, was supposedly responsible for preventing the scandal, the chats exhibited in court show him as a participant.

According to chat logs, Agius sent Mansueto details of specific candidates and often made it clear they were important ones: from the MTA chairman “Gavin Gulia’s son” to “Minister (Chris) Cardona’s wife” and the son of then-MTA CEO Johann Buttigieg.

Another was a “friend of IB”, presumably Minister Ian Borg. One came from “Silvio Grixti”. On another occasion, he flagged a worker for a company close to Labour who had sat for his test seven times.

According to the chats, in December 2019, Mansueto complained to Agius that the Transport Ministry’s selected were hogging all the driving test spots.

“I had seven slots, and the ministry swallowed them up in two days,” he told Agius.

No disciplinary measures were ever taken against Agius over his participation in the alleged racket.