Traffic Minister puts campaign coordinator on Transport Malta board

Malta’s Transport Minister, Chris Bonett, has appointed his electoral campaign coordinator, Jesmond Abela, known as il-Haċċ, to the board of Transport Malta, the national transport regulator, in a move that has drawn concern within the organisation and renewed scrutiny of the government’s partisan appointment practices.

Abela, a long-time Labour Party activist from Paola, is not known to have professional experience in transport or infrastructure. His selection, according to officials at the Authority, came despite internal objections, including those from Chief Executive Kurt Farrugia, who reportedly cited Abela’s lack of relevant expertise.

The appointment adds to a board already featuring several politically affiliated figures, among them former transport minister Joe Mizzi, his former private secretary Mariella Agius, and Labour’s Hamrun Mayor Christian Sammut.

The board’s remit includes advising on policy to address Malta’s chronic road congestion.

Bonett, who took charge of the transport portfolio amid mounting public frustration over traffic management, has faced criticism from government insiders over what they describe as limited progress in easing congestion.

The minister’s latest nomination is viewed by some within the Labour Party as an effort to consolidate political support in his district, where internal polling reportedly places him among the least popular ministers.

Jesmond Abela’s public sector career has previously attracted attention.

After working with the Malta Football Association while Bonett served as vice president, he was appointed in 2017 to a senior role at Projects Plus by disgraced former Minister Konrad Mizzi. His position, which carries an annual salary exceeding €50,000, involves overseeing the Kordin Football Ground, home to the Paola football club, where he also serves as team manager.

In 2022, The Shift reported that Abela had been on extended sick leave from his government post for over a year, while remaining active with the football team, including during matches and overseas travel.