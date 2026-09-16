Tourism minister called to wake up – ‘Enough is Enough’, residents insist

Tourism Minister Jo Etienne Abela is being urged to intervene decisively on public funding for large party events by the Malta Tourism Authority, after residents’ groups and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association warned that the current model is damaging communities and Malta’s reputation.

In a statement titled “We Deserve Better”, residents’ groups across Malta accused the authorities of promoting the country as a destination for mass youth entertainment while leaving locals to bear the costs. They described sleepless nights, loud music, disorder in public spaces and growing pressure on beaches, streets and other shared areas.

Residents’ associations insisted that the minister explain who organised the events behind the recent incidents, whether anyone has been brought to court, and whether organisers will face consequences. They are also demanding answers on future licences, the amount of VisitMalta funding given to promoters, and who pays for police and Transport Malta security.

The MHRA has also joined calls for change.

It warned that incidents linked to party entertainment risk undoing work to position Malta as a higher-value, more respectful tourism destination.

The MHRA insisted that commercially established party events should no longer receive tourism funding, whatever the season. Those funds, it said, should support initiatives that bring greater value to visitors and lasting benefits to local communities.

The MHRA said organisers should be free to run events commercially, but under clear rules covering security, crowd management, alcohol, noise, cleanliness and public order.

The residents’ groups insisted that they feel like strangers in their own country.

The MTA has been pumping millions into the ‘party island’ model, boasting about how many young tourists are coming to Malta. Its disbursements have been kept secret for years, with no transparency or accountability.

The trend started when disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi took over the tourism portfolio and has continued to grow since then.