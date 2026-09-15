Education – Bullying rises while reported family support falls

Bullying among Malta’s 15-year-olds has increased while fewer students say their families regularly discuss school life and problems with them, according to the latest findings from the OECD.

Almost one in four students in Malta – 23% – reported experiencing at least one form of bullying several times a month or more in 2025.

The OECD average was 20%.

The increase reverses the decline recorded in Malta between 2018 and 2022, which the OECD said was probably influenced by the lingering disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cyberbullying was less widespread but carried potentially serious consequences.

Five per cent of Maltese students said upsetting information about them had been published online without their consent at least several times a month during the previous year.

That figure was higher than the OECD average of 3%.

The report states that results do not prove that bullying caused the lower scores in academic attainment. Children struggling academically may also be more vulnerable to bullying, while other difficulties could contribute to both experiences.

But the scale of the association underlines the potential damage accompanying repeated online abuse.

At the same time, students reported receiving less regular support at home.

In 2025, 66% said their parents or guardians asked them what they had done at school at least once a week, down from 73% in 2022.

The decline was steeper for more difficult conversations.

Only 46% said they discussed problems they were experiencing at school with a parent or guardian every week, compared with 58% three years earlier.

The OECD observed a decrease in reported family support across almost all participating education systems.

Malta was therefore not alone, but its figures raise questions about whether bullied or disengaged students have enough opportunities to disclose what is happening to them.

The findings come as Malta’s educational performance continues to deteriorate.

Students scored below OECD averages in reading, mathematics and science, while 45% said they had skipped an entire school day during the two weeks before the assessment.

The data are based on students’ own questionnaire responses and should be compared with schools’ records of complaints and disciplinary action.

PISA covered 3,680 students in 46 Maltese schools, representing an estimated 95% of the country’s 15-year-olds.