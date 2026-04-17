TM launches massive internal promotions exercise as elections loom

A sweeping internal promotions exercise at Transport Malta has raised fresh concerns over political interference and the use and abuse of public institutions for electoral gain, as the country edges closer to a general election.

Internal memos issued on the initiative of Transport Minister Chris Bonett and CEO Kurt Farrugia reveal that around 50 new vacancies have been opened across multiple directorates. The posts, primarily at Manager and Assistant Manager levels, are being offered exclusively to existing employees and come with significantly improved salary packages.

Officials within the regulator described the exercise as “unprecedented,” with some privately branding it “another vote-buying scheme.”

Sources told The Shift that many of the roles appear unnecessary, arguing that the agency already suffers from an excess of managerial staff.

“There are already more chiefs than Indians,” one source said.

The same sources indicated that the promotions are largely targeted at disgruntled employees, particularly those who have expressed reluctance to support the governing Labour Party in the upcoming polls. Several of the roles are allegedly tailored for specific individuals, with preference expected to be given to employees from districts linked to Minister Bonett.

The traffic minister is understhas ood to be under mounting political pressure, amid internal party surveys suggesting he risks losing his parliamentary seat. The promotions drive is being interpreted by insiders as a strategic attempt to consolidate electoral support.

This is not the first time the agency has been used to serve political ends.

Since the Labour Party came to power in 2013, Transport Malta’s workforce has expanded dramatically.

Official figures show that staff numbers rose from 301 employees in January 2013 to 927 by January 2025, an increase of 626. The sharpest rise occurred in 2017, an election year, when 171 employees were recruited under then-minister Joe Mizzi. Subsequent years also saw steady growth under Ministers Ian Borg and Aaron Farrugia, while current Minister Bonett has added nearly 150 employees since taking office in 2024.

This expansion has significantly increased administrative costs, which are funded directly by taxpayers. Budget estimates for 2026 place Transport Malta’s administrative expenditure at approximately €10 million.

Kurt Farrugia, formerly spokesperson to disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat, currently heads the agency with a monthly salary package of €12,500.

However, officials within the regulator claim that real decision-making power lies elsewhere, pointing to Deputy CEO Karen Zerafa, aide to former CEO James Piscopo, as the key figure behind operational control, as she has better relations with Minister Bonett than Kurt Farrugia.