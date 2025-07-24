Suspended Mount Carmel Hospital chief’s ‘triumphant’ return

Roseanne Camilleri, the CEO of Mount Carmel Hospital, has returned to her duties after a suspension over claims of mismanagement related to the refurbishment of two health centres.

Her return was not announced by the Health Ministry, which made the original claims following a still-unpublished inquiry report, but by her partner, Anthony Debono, who took to social media to shower praise on his partner’s return, describing it as a “triumphant” occasion.

Asked to state whether charges against Camilleri were dropped and to explain her sudden return to work, a spokesman for Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela did not reply.

On the other hand, when contacted, Camilleri only stated that she had been cleared, but did not provide any details.

“All charges against me were dropped, and I have nothing else to add. I am focused on my job at the National Mental Health Services to move the needed reforms,” Camilleri told The Shift when contacted.

Camilleri did not state whether she will now proceed with legal action against the Health Ministry officials who pushed for her suspension.

Camilleri, an experienced professional in the health sector, was suspended last May following serious allegations of wrongdoing, including mismanagement, fraud, and procurement irregularities.

According to a leaked internal investigation by the Health Ministry, Camilleri and her then-Chief Financial Officer at the Primary Health Care department, Alfred Farrugia, were responsible for serious breaches concerning the refurbishment of the Qormi and Birkirkara Health Centres.

The works were carried out when Chris Fearne was responsible for the Ministry.

According to the leaked inquiry, while the works at the two centres had to cost a few hundred thousand, the renovation projects ended up costing millions, particularly through the repeated use of direct orders to the same company – GM Developments Ltd, owned by Gozitan businessman Simon Grech.

Both Camilleri and Farrugia denied any wrongdoing. However, Camilleri acknowledged that she had signed off on direct orders without reviewing the details, arguing that the responsibility lay with subordinate staff.

She blamed junior officials who, according to her, failed to flag the irregularities.

So far, the Health Ministry has not stated whether Camilleri’s colleague, Alfred Farrugia, has also been reinstated.

The Ministry is refusing to publish the internal inquiry report, drawn up by Permanent Secretary Joseph Chetcuti, as it was passed on to the police for possible criminal charges.