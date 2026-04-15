€50 million brand new patrol boat remains grounded for a year

Malta’s brand-new flagship patrol vessel, the P71, has remained out of service for close to a year, the Armed Forces of Malta has confirmed to The Shift, raising fresh questions about the reliability and value of one of the country’s largest-ever military investments.

Commissioned in March 2023, the offshore patrol vessel was procured at a cost of approximately €50 million, largely financed through EU funds. It was intended to serve as the AFM’s flagship, strengthening Malta’s capacity to patrol its vast search and rescue zone and respond to ongoing migration challenges in the central Mediterranean.

However, the vessel’s entry into service was itself marked by controversy.

Originally expected years earlier, the P71 was delivered significantly behind schedule and over budget, with costs rising well beyond initial projections. The delays, coupled with questions about procurement oversight and value for money, had already drawn criticism before the vessel was even commissioned.

Less than two years after entering service, the P71 was forced out of operation following a mechanical fault encountered during routine duties. The issue, according to the AFM, involves the replacement of propeller shaft bearings and liners, components critical to the vessel’s propulsion system.

While the AFM has described such faults as “not uncommon for high-endurance naval vessels,” the prolonged downtime has drawn renewed scrutiny, particularly given the scale of the investment and the vessel’s strategic importance.

Parliamentary disclosures in July 2025 confirmed that the vessel was no longer operational, and it has remained inactive for almost a year.

In replies to questions by The Shift, the AFM said repairs were currently underway and were expected to be completed “in the coming weeks.” The military also stressed that the necessary components were highly specialised and subject to long procurement lead times, a challenge, it said, that was affecting naval forces internationally.

The AFM added that the repair works will be covered under warranty, suggesting that the fault falls within the manufacturer’s responsibility.

Despite the setback, the AFM insisted that Malta had not been left without offshore patrol capability, pointing to other vessels within its fleet to ensure operational continuity.

Speaking to sources, The Shift was told that for a new vessel billed as a cornerstone of Malta’s maritime security strategy, its prolonged grounding, following a troubled procurement and delayed delivery, was increasing concerns about the Home Ministry’s lack of planning, oversight and the effective use of public funds.