Mount Carmel chief suspended amid mismanagement allegations

Roseanne Camilleri, until recently the Chief Executive Officer of Mount Carmel Hospital, has been suspended from her role pending disciplinary proceedings.

The Foundation for Medical Services (FMS), which is under the remit of Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela, instructed her not to report to work.

According to sources, the suspension is not linked to Camilleri’s tenure at Mount Carmel, Malta’s primary psychiatric hospital, but rather to her previous role as CEO of Primary Health Care.

The Shift had previously reported that Primary Health Care’s Chief Financial Officer, Alfred Farrugia, was also suspended over similar allegations of mismanagement, fraud, and procurement irregularities.

A leaked internal investigation by the Health Ministry alleges both Camilleri and Farrugia were responsible for serious breaches concerning the refurbishment of two health centres in Qormi and Birkirkara.

Originally budgeted at a few hundred thousand euro, the renovation projects ultimately cost taxpayers several million euro. Investigators noted that many works were awarded without a competitive tender, in violation of public procurement regulations.

Further scrutiny revealed that direct orders were consistently channelled to the same contractor—GM Developments Ltd, a company owned by a Gozitan businessman.

While both officials have denied any wrongdoing, Camilleri acknowledged signing off on direct orders without reviewing the details, arguing that the responsibility lay with subordinate staff. She claimed junior officials failed to flag the irregularities.

Until recently, Camilleri was also under consideration for appointment as Malta’s non-resident ambassador to Liechtenstein. That nomination has now been placed on hold by the government in light of the ongoing investigation.

When approached for confirmation and clarification, the Health Minister did not respond.