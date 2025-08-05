Infrastructure Malta spent record €22.5 million in direct orders in six months

Infrastructure Malta has authorised €22.5 million in direct orders in just six months—nearly half of its annual budget — raising serious questions about compliance with public procurement regulations.

The figures, published in the Government Gazette, show that between January and June 2025, the government’s roads agency approved 121 direct orders under the leadership of CEO Steve Ellul, a former Labour MEP candidate. Infrastructure Malta falls under the political responsibility of Transport Minister Chris Bonnet.

Direct orders are legally permitted only under exceptional circumstances and must be used minimally. However, the newly published list suggests that direct orders have become the agency’s default procurement method — contrary to both the letter and spirit of public procurement law.

Repeated requests for comment from Ellul went unanswered. He also declined to explain why non-urgent purchases, such as office furniture or restroom refurbishments at agency headquarters, were issued through direct orders and awarded to the same contractor on multiple occasions.

Four such orders — totalling over €100,000 — were awarded to Cubed Turnkey Projects, a company controlled by the owner of a fuel station on Manoel Island. The contracts covered toilet refurbishments (€73,000), office furniture (€5,500), waterproofing (€11,000), and office refurbishment (€16,000).

Further examples indicate a broader pattern. Infrastructure Malta issued direct orders for sponsorship of entertainment programmes unrelated to its infrastructure mandate, including €15,000 for Big Brother, €6,000 for Malta’s Eurovision entry, and €8,000 for The Mask Singer.

Large-scale infrastructure contracts were also awarded without open competition. Central Asphalt Ltd received a €1.2 million direct order for roadworks in Mellieħa, while Universal Cement Ltd was paid over €2 million for cement procurement — despite other suppliers being available locally.

The agency has long faced criticism over inefficiency, poor project planning, and a failure to address Malta’s escalating traffic congestion. Yet despite hundreds of millions in spending, congestion and road-related incidents have continued to increase.