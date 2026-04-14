St John’s museum opening now pushed to 2028, delayed by a decade

A major extension project at the St John’s Co-Cathedral museum, originally slated for completion in 2018, has now been delayed by more than ten years, with the opening expected no earlier than 2028.

The project, first announced in 2013 as a state-of-the-art museum extension, has been plagued by delays and mismanagement.

In a publicity write-up published in a local newspaper, the Foundation’s CEO responsible for the project, Tonio Mallia, has admitted that at least another 30 months are required before the museum can open its doors.

Although the structure is now nearing completion in shell form, sources at the St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation told The Shift that work on finishes is still at a very early stage, indicating that significant work lies ahead.

The project has drawn sharp criticism from conservationists and heritage experts, who have described it as a textbook case of mismanagement by the joint Church-State foundation overseeing it.

Despite the prolonged delays, architects and project supervisors continue to receive substantial monthly payments, as costs mount and a clear completion timeline remains questionable.

When asked by The Shift to provide a definitive opening date, Mallia did not reply. He also declined to disclose the revised total cost of the project.

Sources close to the Foundation told The Shift that the latest estimates place the project’s cost at approximately €25 million. That’s €15 million over the original €10 million budget.

The delays have also resulted in the loss of EU funding initially earmarked for the project, forcing the Foundation to cover additional expenses from its own funds.

So far, no one has shouldered any responsibility.

The foundation is currently chaired by Mark Mallia, chief of staff to the Prime Minister. Yet The Shift is informed that the project spiralled out of control under the previous leadership of ethics professor Emmanuel Agius, who chaired the Foundation for several years.

The extension has been mired in controversy since its inception.

When the project was launched in 2013, then-CEO Cynthia DeGiorgio announced it would be completed by 2018, in time for Valletta 2018 European Capital of Culture celebrations.

However, by 2018, construction had not even begun, despite millions already spent on planning, design, and consultancy fees.

Since then, multiple deadlines have been missed.

The most recent target, set by Mallia, was the end of 2025.

Last year, The Shift also reported delays affecting the Bartolott Crypt, part of the project that has remained closed to the public for years. The delay was attributed to incorrectly installed raised flooring, which caused damage to the original centuries-old flagstones.

The crypt has also remained closed despite promises of its early opening to the public.