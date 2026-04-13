‘War’ intensifies between south ministers at taxpayers expense

A quiet but intensifying internal battle within the Labour Party is unfolding across two southern electoral districts, with ministers, parliamentary secretaries, and backbench MPs vying to secure their seats ahead of the next general election, largely at the expense of public funds.

As concluded by internal PL polls seen by The Shift, conducted separately by pollsters Vincent Marmarà and Kyle Sultana, at least one incumbent minister or more risk losing their seat in the third and fourth districts.While Marmarà is a well-known figure in party circles, Sultana is a government employee and the son of Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana.

The abuse of public funds is reaching unprecedented levels, with candidates directing public money toward highly visible projects in their constituencies in a bid to shore up support.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Robert Abela, who continues to hint at an early election without committing to one, has not intervened despite informal protests by Labour candidates.

The Opposition remains largely silent on these blatant abuses, wary of alienating voters.

Among those most under pressure are Culture Minister Owen Bonnici and Transport Minister Chris Bonett, both of whom have significantly increased their public visibility and spending initiatives in recent weeks.

Bonett, whose performance in the transport and infrastructure sector has drawn heavy criticism, has announced a series of projects funded through public schemes. These include financing restoration works on the statue of Christ the Risen in Żejtun, as well as resurfacing previously announced projects to upgrade Paola’s main square and install new lighting at the parish church dedicated to Christ the King in his hometown.

In parallel, Bonnici has launched countermeasures, unveiling new restoration projects funded by his ministry targeting religious and cultural sites in Żejtun, his main stronghold. His announcements have been accompanied by a surge in coordinated social media activity, funded through public resources, promoting these initiatives.

Sources also indicate that Bonnici has channelled substantial public funds through questionable schemes administered by the Arts Council to support activities in band clubs across his constituencies, particularly in Għaxaq.

In many of these initiatives, both ministers have appeared alongside local parish priests, creating the impression of Church endorsement.

Internal PL surveys suggest that Bonett, elected for the first time in 2022, is struggling to build a solid support base despite holding a key ministry. His position is further complicated by the candidacy of former health minister Chris Fearne, who, despite being indicted in court with criminal charges, is expected to be allowed by Robert Abela to contest again on the Labour ticket.

The polls suggest that Fearne’s comeback could push Bonett out of parliament, particularly if Labour fails to garner the same number of votes it obtained in the fourth district in 2022. So far, Fearne is in pole position, followed by Jonathan Attard and Byron Camilleri.

Glenn Bedingfield is also contesting the district but is not considered particularly popular within the constituency.

On the third district, another staunch Labour constituency, Owen Bonnici is facing declining support despite being one of the longest-serving members of Cabinet, largely due to a poor track record. Despite historically relying on Żejtun for votes, internal data suggests significantly waning popularity. His main rival, former minister Carmelo Abela, is also weakened after being removed from Cabinet.

Shifting allegiances, including those linked to Bonnici’s former partner, Remenda Grech, are further fragmenting his base.

Grech, who ended her relationship with Bonnici on a very sour note, is challenging him on the fifth district and has onboarded many of his former canvassers. Abela’s green light for Grech to challenge her former partner on the same district is being interpreted by voters as a snub to Bonnici.