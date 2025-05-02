Populist PN MP’s gaffe on new Comino access rules

Hours after the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) announced a long-awaited new online registration scheme aimed at controlling overtourism at Comino’s Blue Lagoon, the PN Gozo spokesman, Alex Borg, took to social media to declare that “the Maltese” should not be forced to pre-book through a free online registration system to visit the Blue Lagoon. Instead, Borg argued that Maltese and Gozitan residents should be given priority and preferential treatment.

On the same day that Malta was celebrating its 21 years as a member of the European Union, Borg immediately adopted a populist stance, expressing shame over the expectation that even “the Maltese” would need to book in advance to access Comino. He criticised the online overcrowding control system introduced by the MTA, labelling it “a regressive move”.

Borg overlooked a crucial point: Malta is a member of the EU and was celebrating its 21st anniversary on the same day he made his comments. According to EU treaties, Malta cannot discriminate between its citizens.

“Given that Alex Borg is from the Party that fought for Malta’s EU membership, his comments are particularly ironic,” a legal expert on EU law told The Shift.

He added that Borg had better revisit his university studies on EU law, as his statements could lead Malta to the European Court of Justice, if ever implemented. “If the Malta Tourism Authority were to follow Borg’s suggestions, Malta would immediately face legal action from the EU for discrimination against its own citizens.”

“It’s astonishing that a young spokesperson from the PN doesn’t realise that, according to EU treaties, Malta cannot discriminate between its citizens.”

Former president of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Marisa Xuereb, also criticised Borg’s political rhetoric although not mentioning his name.

On her social media page, she stated, “It’s impressive how some of us focus on the potential inconveniences rather than the benefits we could gain. Equally impressive is the belief that being locals exempts us from complying with measures designed to preserve our environment and enhance the quality of our experiences, as well as those of others.”

Overtourism is becoming a significant issue in many countries, prompting various governments to implement measures similar to those introduced in Comino.

For instance, Venice has imposed a €5 access fee and a pre-booking system on certain days. Major sites, such as the Vatican, have also enacted restrictions, including online booking, to reduce crowding. Similar measures were implemented at Mont Saint-Michel in France and the Acropolis in Greece, among others. In Malta, a registration system has been in place for years at the Hypogeum in Tarxien.

When asked, the PN told The Shift that Borg’s latest comments do not represent the PN’s official stance on the Comino issue.

The inexperienced Gozitan MP has made similar and frequent declarations that do not align with the PN’s stance, including on the development of Fort Chambray.

While, as expected, many of Borg’s online followers supported his populist view, tourism industry representatives reacted positively to introducing a control system at the Blue Lagoon, although they expressed a desire for additional measures.

“We have been raising concerns about Comino for years. The new registration system is a small step forward, and we welcome it. However, the crucial factor will be whether the rules are enforced,” a tourism operator told The Shift.

Many in the industry believe that the measure should have included a nominal fee, between €1 and €2, to contribute to the upkeep of the Natura 2000 site. “It appears that the government is hesitant to impose any form of monetary compensation for environmental upkeep, which is also a populist approach.”

According to the new Malta Tourism Authority system, called ‘Book, Protect, Enjoy’, individuals or groups arriving by private or commercial vessels who wish to visit the Blue Lagoon will need to pre-book using a free online system at bluelagooncomino.mt. Visitors can reserve one of three available daily time slots, designed to prevent more than 4,000 visitors from being on-site at once.