Fort Chambray transfer approved by PL and PN MPs, public will not get a cent

During a short parliamentary meeting, the government and the opposition agreed that Michael Caruana, the current owner of Fort Chambray, could transfer vast parts of a public concession to a group of businessmen, mostly contractors.

The transfer of the 2005 concession will now permit Caruana, better known as il-Billi, to sell the government concession, while the public will not get a cent from this transfer.

Apart from the size of the land – around 14 football grounds – Fort Chambray has historical value. It is a bastioned fort in the precincts of Għajnsielem, Gozo, built in the mid-18th century by the Order of Saint John.

The transfer of public land is only allowed if parliament agrees through a simple majority. When Caruana failed to meet the targets set in the concession, the government had the option of taking back public land. Yet it chose to sit idly for years on a project long overdue.

In a surreal National Audit Accounts Committee session on Wednesday, the opposition asked just one technical question, and the session was over in a few minutes.

Only one of the two PN MPs at the meeting asked a question – MP Stanley Zammit. His colleague, Alex Borg, who is usually very vocal on Gozitan affairs, did not utter a word and voted in favour of the government’s position on the resolution to let Caruana transfer the concession.

Caruana, the owner of Calypso Hotel, insisted when talking to The Shift that he had every right to make money from a concession on which he had missed the targets.

The parliamentary resolution did not even mention who would own the public concession, which runs until 2092, and parts of it can eventually be acquired on a perpetual basis.

The Shift has already revealed the list of developers who will pay Caruana. All are known to support both the Labour and Nationalist parties financially.