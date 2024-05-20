PA initiates action against Qala illegal pools, minister’s pool untouched

The Planning Authority (PA) has started to take legal action against the building of two illegal pools by a company owned by Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli and his associates.

Portelli illegally continued to build the pools while NGO Moviment Graffitti and the Qala local council appealed the pools’ sanctioning permit. Shortly after, The Shift reported that the Court of Appeal revoked the permit, declaring the construction illegal.

Reacting to Movement Graffitti’s protests and threat of direct action, Planning Authority CEO Oliver Magro issued an enforcement order against the illegal development with daily fines.

Portelli’s Excel Investments, which he shares with developers Daniel Refalo and Mark Agius, known as Ta’ Dirjanu, will have to pay a measly €50 a day fine until they remove the illegal development.

According to the rules, the fine is capped at a maximum of €50,000, a sum that doesn’t even cover the cost of a garage at the 164-apartment block built by the same developers in Qala.

Prime Minister Robert Abela had pledged to reform such policies, which currently allow developments to continue while under appeal, but he has failed to deliver on his promises.

In 2022, the two large pools started being built in Qala without a permit. After their completion, Excel Investments sold all the apartments, with the price factoring in the illegal pools and the sanctioning of the illegalities.

The Planning Authority granted the permit despite hundreds of objections and a refusal recommendation by its directorate.

However, the Qala local council and Moviment Graffitti took the issue to court, and Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti revoked the permit.

However, Magro has been slow to take legal action.

Those who bought the apartments in Qala invested in the properties thinking they could spend time at the communal pools and gardens that complement their apartments. The court’s decisions will necessarily impact their investments.

Different treatment for Minister Ian Borg

Meanwhile, Oliver Magro has still not taken any action on an identical case in which the Court revoked another illegal permit issued by the Planning Authority for an illegal pool on ODZ land by Minister Ian Borg in the hamlet of Santa Katerina in Rabat.

After the foreign affairs minister was granted a permit in March 2023, the Court revoked it, declaring it illegal and condemning the Planning Authority for its abuse.

Pressed for more than a year by NGOs, in parliament, and through the media, Oliver Magro has, so far, refused to issue the enforcement notice as required by law.

The Planning Authority has not yet issued an enforcement notice accompanied by the mandatory daily fines, and Minister Borg has not started any work to remove his illegal development.