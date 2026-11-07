Transport Malta splashes €2.24 million in consultancy payments

Transport Malta recorded €2.24 million in payments across 39 consultancy entries, with more than half the money going to five consultants, according to recent disclosures in parliament.

The list, updated until August 2026, includes medical, maritime, legal and aviation services alongside advisers to the authority’s senior management.

The largest payment listed is €353,152 to Paul Sciriha, whose role is described as Chief Medical Officer. His engagement began on 1 January 2020 and remained current at the reporting date.

Kenneth Gafa follows with €314,841.36 for technical consultations, drafting codes and auditing appointed ship surveyors. His engagement also began on 1 January 2020 and is listed as continuing.

Aikaterini Zoumpouli is recorded as receiving €205,570.32 for supporting the Malta Ship Registry and the embassy in Greece, under an engagement beginning in February 2022.

Keith Cutajar, who is also a Court expert, is listed as IT Advisor to the CEO from September 2024 and received €151,681.

Silvio Grixti, a former PL MP now facing criminal charges due to an alleged social benefits racket, is listed as receiving €126,000 for advice on medical conditions relating to driving licence renewals and applications. His engagement ran from January 2020 to November 2022.

Together, these five entries amount to €1,151,244.68 – 51.4% of the total listed.

Five entries explicitly refer to advisory services for the CEO, the Chairman or other senior management, with combined recorded payments of €353,342.

Besides Cutajar and Borg, they include Keith Fenech, listed as CEO Advisor from June 2025, with payments of €103,353.

Carlo Stivala received €42,480 for advisory services to the Chairman, CEO and Deputy CEO under an engagement running from March 2020 to February 2021.

David Bugeja is listed as receiving €3,825 as an adviser on maritime affairs in the Office of the CEO, under a contract beginning in July 2026.

Several engagements had continued for years by the reporting date, including those of Sciriha, Gafa and Zoumpouli, as well as Jesmond Muscat, listed as an ITSD adviser since December 2021.

Other descriptions include legal officer, port workers’ payroll and traffic management support, raising questions about which consultancies provide defined specialist work and which supply continuing operational capacity.

Six entries explicitly described as legal roles account for €192,003.86.

They include €66,436.70 to Veronique Dalli, sister of Minister Miriam Dalli, €45,593 to John Refalo and €44,250 to Colin Deguara.