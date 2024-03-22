Court revokes permits for Joseph Portelli flats, already built and sold

The Planning Authority is in a new fix on what to do with three developments in Gozo it permitted and which the Court of Appeal has now ruled are illegal.

The decision to revoke the permits cannot be appealed and the illegal developments must be removed. Yet the blocks of flats in Qala and Sannat have already been entirely built and sold.

The situation may lead to legal cases being filed by the apartment owners against the Planning Authority and the developers —Joseph Portelli, Mark Agius, known as Ta’ Dirjanu, and Daniel Refalo.

In three separate decisions delivered by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, following appeals by Din l-Art Helwa and Moviment Graffitti, the court said that parts of the developments, involving large ODZ pools and extra floors, were completely illegal and permitted by the Planning Authority in breach of its policies and laws.

The Chief Justice declared the permits illegal and “absurd”.

The first case concerns a large development in Qala, better known as Hal-Wardija. The court declared that an ODZ area of 10,000 square metres, which had been turned into two large pools and gardens, was illegal.

The court said the Planning Commission, headed by Martin Camilleri, should never have approved this permit since local plans state no pools can be built in the area.

Since it was declared illegal, the development will eventually have to be removed.

Those who bought the apartments in Qala invested in the properties on the premise—now false—that they would be able to spend time at the communal pools and gardens that complement their apartments. The court’s decisions will necessarily impact their investments.

Two other cases involve two blocks of apartments out of the four already built. The court ruled that an extra floor built consisting of penthouses was also illegal. Those penthouses fetched the highest selling price of both blocks.

The court ruled that the Planning Authority and the Environmental and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT), headed by architect David Mifsud Parker, again ‘misinterpreted’ the rules to issue the necessary permits for Portelli and his associates.

In both cases, the court declared that the two blocks had an illegal extra top floor, and the pools built to complement the developments were also illegal. They, too, will need to be removed.

Story repeats itself

This is not the first time the Planning Authority has been found guilty of issuing permits found to be illegal by the courts after the development had been completed and sold.

The latest case was only a few months ago when a development in Xewkija by Francesco Grima, known as il-Gigu and a close associate of Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, was declared illegal by the court.

Grima’s block also included a top floor that the Planning Authority permitted but that the court later ruled illegal.

Another example involves a pool Minister Ian Borg built in Santa Katerina, a hamlet near Rabat. The court also ruled the permit illegal. So far, the PA has not ordered any direct action to remove the minister’s illegal development.