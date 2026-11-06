WasteServ’s ‘lowest waste’ claim leaves out a mountain of rubble

WasteServ has put a flattering spin on Eurostat figures, claiming Malta recorded the EU’s lowest waste generation while leaving a crucial qualification out of its headline: the measure excludes major mineral waste, including construction rubble, soils and dredging spoils.

In a statement, the government’s waste management company presented the figures as evidence of progress in reducing waste.

According to Eurostat’s October release, Malta generated 1,092 kilograms of waste per resident in 2024, excluding those categories. The EU average was 1,697 kilograms.

Malta ranked lowest on this measure, and WasteServ’s claim that it was around 36% below average is correct.

But the figure does not cover total waste generation.

Nor does it measure household rubbish alone.

Eurostat’s methodology includes waste from households and economic activities, divided by the average resident population.

The exclusion matters particularly in Malta, where mineral waste accounts for a substantial share of the waste stream.

Research by The Shift shows that the National Statistics Office reported 3.5 million tonnes of total solid waste in 2024, up 17.6% from 2023. Construction and demolition mineral waste and dredging spoils recorded substantial increases.

A separate Eurostat measure challenges the impression given by WasteServ’s headline.

In reality, Malta generated 621 kilograms of municipal waste per person, compared with an EU average of 517 kilograms – approximately 20% more. That placed Malta seventh-highest in the EU.

Municipal waste covers household rubbish and similar waste from other sources.

Nor does a low ranking prove that waste generation is falling.

Malta’s municipal waste actually increased from 603 kilograms per person in 2023 to 621 kilograms in 2024, according to the European Commission’s Eurostat-based report.