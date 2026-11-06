Court rebukes Marsaxlokk project delays, awards holiday apartment operator €8,332

A government regeneration project meant to improve Marsaxlokk dragged on for around four years, disrupted a tourism business and left problems unresolved, a court has found, ordering the government to pay €8,332.15 in compensation.

Judge Audrey Demicoli criticised the failure of the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation (GHRC), led by former Labour MP Gino Cauchi, and the Tourism Ministry to give businesses clear information about the works and their timetable.

The court found that Quayside Apartments operator A.M.J. Investments Limited lost bookings because of the disruption.

The court considered it unacceptable that a project launched in October 2020 took roughly four years to complete, with elements still inadequately addressed.

GHRC’s emphasis on restoring access outside the apartments failed to account for continuing noise, dust and restricted access elsewhere. The rear entrance serving the building’s lift remained inaccessible until around March 2022.

The judge stressed that tourists staying in holiday accommodation expected to rest, not simply enter the premises for a brief visit.

The authorities could not rely on a declaration signed in 2019 about utility connections as adequate disclosure of the project’s scale. Nor was a media launch three days before the order to begin works sufficient notice.

No tentative project timetable was produced in court.

The judgment also recorded evidence that drainage problems persisted, with sewage bowser visits accompanied by strong smells.

GHRC must pay two-thirds of the award, while the permanent secretary at the Tourism Ministry must pay one-third, reflecting responsibility for inadequate transparency.

Taxpayers’ funds will pay this compensation.

GHRC was additionally faulted for unreasonable delays and imprudence in executing the works.