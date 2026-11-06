Abela creates €106,000 Libya role for former Ambassador after lobbying campaign

Former ambassador Charles Saliba secured a taxpayer-funded return to Libya on a package exceeding €106,000 a year after pressing Prime Minister Robert Abela to send him back, The Shift has learned.

A contract obtained by The Shift reveals a renewable, one-year person-of-trust appointment through the Economy Ministry, with operational oversight assigned to Malta Enterprise.

According to diplomatic sources, Saliba reacted bitterly to his replacement in 2025, provided little meaningful assistance during the handover and lobbied to reverse the decision.

His campaign included meetings with Robert Abela in the run-up to the election, insisting on being reappointed ambassador.

With the position occupied, Abela instructed that another role be created. The direction passed through Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, with Malta Enterprise, through Chairman George Gregory, facilitating the arrangement.

The contract gives Saliba a €41,772.32 basic annual salary. Allowances more than double that figure.

He receives a €57,717 overseas allowance, €4,658.75 for transport, €1,800 for communications and €300 in expenses: €106,248.07 annually before statutory bonuses and applicable adjustments. This rises to €112,661.07 if accompanied by his spouse. It is not known whether his wife is accompanying him in Libya.

Signed by Saliba and Permanent Secretary Godwin Mifsud, the agreement took effect on 11 June 2026. His return to Tripoli had already been publicly reported in April.

The attached job description calls him “Regional Business Development Coordinator – North Africa”. Duties include cultivating contacts, supporting investment and organising visits, overlapping with economic promotion undertaken by Malta’s diplomatic mission.

Saliba’s Libya connections predate his diplomatic appointment.

He joined Bank of Valletta in 1981, became manager of its Libya representative office in 2005.

BOV subsequently faced scrutiny over Libyan business.

In 2016, leaked-document reporting alleged inadequate customer checks during 2013–2015. BOV maintained it followed required procedures and described improvements to its controls.

Separately, UN experts found BOV breached asset-freeze requirements by deducting approximately €533,549 in fees from frozen Mutassim Gaddafi funds during 2020–2022, when Saliba was ambassador.

He presented his ambassadorial credentials in February 2019 and ended his mission in July 2025.

Franklin Aquilina succeeded him that September.

In August 2026, Aquilina faced charges in Malta including rape and other alleged sexual offences against a subordinate in Libya. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail. The court noted he no longer held an embassy role.