Standards Commissioner asked to investigate Schembri, Cutajar following The Shift’s reports

Commissioner for Standards in Public Life Joseph Azzopardi has been asked to investigate Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Rosianne Cutajar respectively for the misuse of ministerial staff and undeclared income by civil society NGO Repubblika President Robert Aquilina.

The first of the complaints follows The Shift’s reports on Schembri’s use of ministerial staff at his private constituency offices in Siġġiewi and Luqa. The offices were linked to local developer Anton Camilleri, with Schembri refusing the divulge whether their use is leased or donated.

Schembri’s constituency office in Luqa was built by developer Paul Attard, a director and shareholder of GAP Developments. Attard made headlines recently as he is set to acquire public land in Mellieħa for a pittance using a rarely applied clause in a Lands Authority tender.

Schembri’s second constituency office in Siġġiewi is owned by Anton Camilleri, the developer behind the controversial Villa Rosa mega-project slated for St George’s Bay in St Julian’s. The development has faced stiff public criticism for its impacts on the area.

Repubblika President Robert Aquilina pointed to Schembri’s behaviour in parliament as further evidence of his misconduct.

This is the second request that Commissioner Azzopardi has received to investigate Schembri, with independent politician Arnold Cassola calling for Schembri’s misuse of staff to be investigated on 21 March.

In relation to his official request for investigation, Cassola said, “Unfortunately, filthy political behaviour has become the order of the day,” calling it “a blatant abuse of his ministerial position.”

Repubblika’s second letter asked for the Standards Commissioner to investigate Rosianne Cutajar as she failed to declare income made from a consultancy with the Institute of Tourism Studies, whose contract The Shift revealed.

Cutajar’s ITS contract for €28,000 yearly featured a starting date which contradicted WhatsApp chats Cutajar sent to businessman Yorgen Fenech, one of the alleged masterminds behind the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination.