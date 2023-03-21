Standards Commissioner asked to investigate Silvio Schembri’s misuse of ministry staff

Commissioner for Standards in Public Life Joseph Azzopardi has been asked to investigate Economy Minister Silvio Schembri’s confirmation in parliament that he has deployed members of his ministerial secretariat to work at his personal constituency offices.

The request, filed by independent political candidate Arnold Cassola, comes after a heated parliamentary exchange between the minister and his opposition shadow minister Rebekah Borg, who asked the minister to clarify the ownership and lease agreements pertaining to his constituency office in Luqa.

The Shift has recently reported how Schembri’s constituency offices in Luqa and Siggiewi are within apartment blocks built respectively by construction magnates Paul Attard of GAP Developments and Anton Camilleri of Garnet Investments.

Attard is one of the people behind the contentious Mellieha Heights green lung land grab and Camilleri is behind the similarly contentious St George’s Bay Villa Rosa development.

Refusing to answer Borg’s questions about lease payments, or lack thereof, she pressed on to question the minister whether he was using government salaried employees to staff his constituency offices.

Schembri ended up acknowledging that was indeed the case, arguing that members of ministers’ private secretariats are employees who assist the minister, adding, “I know the opposition does not like the way we are close to the people.”

Schembri appears to be rather conveniently blurring the lines between his ministerial duties to the public and his personal electoral ambitions.

Members of ministers’ private secretariats are paid with taxpayer funds to assist ministers in their duties and such work does not include manning their personal constituency offices.

Cassola said yesterday, “Unfortunately, filthy political behaviour has become the order of the day”.

Citing The Shift’s report on Schembri’s admission before the House that he was using members of the ministry’s secretariat for his constituency offices – where voters typically go to request favours from or make complaints to politicians, usually in return for political support – Cassola said of Schembri: “This is a blatant abuse of his ministerial position.”