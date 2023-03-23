REVEALED: Rosianne’s contract with ITS… it’s not quite what she told Yorgen

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar started receiving her third salary from the Institute for Tourism Studies (ITS) three months before she told Yorgen Fenech she had decided to take on the consultancy.

The Shift had acquired Cutajar’s contract with ITS through a Freedom of Information request. It shows that Cutajar started to receive a salary from ITS three months before her conversation with Fenech.

In the WhatsApp chats published by Mark Camilleri on Tuesday, Cutajar told Fenech on 11 July 2019 that she would be taking the ITS consultancy because she had had enough, pointing out that everyone was abusing their position for their own personal gain.

“Issa ġejt għala biebi ha nidħol konsulenta ta’ Pierre ITS u ndaħħal paga oħra (I don’t care, I am joining Pierre as a consultant to earn another salary),” she told Fenech.

Her contract with ITS that The Shift is making available for download – Rosianne Cutajar ITS contract – is dated 2 May 2019, which raises questions about whether the contract was backdated.

The contract was signed with Pierre Fenech, himself occupying two CEO roles with the government, as revealed by The Shift.

While telling Fenech she would do it to gain another salary, Cutajar was already receiving two taxpayer-funded salaries totalling €60,000.

The contract being published by The Shift shows that Fenech gave Cutajar a three-year contract for €27,000 a year for 24 hours a week of service.

Although Cutajar is a teacher by profession, her contract stipulated that as a consultant to the ITS CEO, she had to “work closely with the CEO to prepare annual budgets”, “review financial and non-financial reports to devise solutions and improvements”, and “oversee all operations and business activities” while assisting Fenech in day-to-day decisions.

While being paid €22 an hour from state coffers, Cutajar was also earning a salary of €44,000 for a full-time job at the OPM and another €31,000 from parliament.

According to her 2019 income tax statement to the Commissioner for revenue, Cutajar declared a total income of over €82,000 for that year, in which she had ‘forgotten’ to declare thousands in commission over an Mdina property deal involving Yorgen Fenech.