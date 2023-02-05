Gaming company directors resigned two months before 130 employees were fired

While some 130 workers were suddenly made redundant just before last Christmas from the Genesis Global gaming company, its Maltese directors had already abandoned ship in the two months leading up to the mass lay-offs.

The employees did not even receive their salaries for December, only termination letters, by email, to the effect that the company was being declared insolvent because of “serious financial difficulty”.

The Shift can now confirm that only two months earlier, the two Maltese directors of Genesis Global – advisory, audit and tax firm BDO Consult Limited and its CEO Mark Attard – resigned from their respective directorships of the company at the end of October.

That was less than eight weeks before the proverbial hit the fan and the company’s staff complement was let go, by email, on 23 December.

Earlier in the year, in January, the company had been slapped with a €4.5 million fine by UK regulators and in early December CEO Ariel Reem had stepped down. The company has also had to fight a $5-million fine in Belgium and a $418K fine in Sweden over the company’s failure to comply with anti-money laundering rules and other violations.

The Malta Gaming Authority eventually suspended the company’s licence last month.

‘No longer involved’

Contacted on Friday to explain his and BDO’s early departures from the company, Attard told The Shift that he was not the correct person to speak to about Genesis Global since he was “no longer involved” in the company”.

Told that was the precise reason that he was being contacted – to explain his departure from the company just before the lay-offs hit and the company filed for bankruptcy – Attard said he was in a meeting and that he would call back.

That call, however, never came.

Malta-based Genesis Holdings Limited is the umbrella company that owns Genesis Global Limited, Genesis Evolve Limited, and Genesis Stellar Limited.

Genesis Global Limited and its mother company Genesis Holdings Limited had filed for bankruptcy in the Maltese courts on 16 December, a full week before employees were told they were being let go because of the company’s insolvency.

The directors of Genesis Global were once three but BDO Consult Limited and BDO’s CEO Mark Attard resigned their company directorships in and legal representations of the company at the end of October, leaving Yaniv Meydan of Melbourne Australia as the sole director.

Meydan, the CEO of the Meydan Group, is the owner of the Genesis financial structure that was set up in Malta, presumably by the accountancy firm and partner in Malta BDO. It seems it was Meydan, the companies’ beneficial owner, who ultimately decided to close the businesses down.

Genesis Global no longer appears on the Meydan Group’s website where it once was. The website boasts of its portfolio of businesses and investments being “reflective of the deep reservoir of expertise and credentials in the core industries in which we operate. Innovation, technology, people and finance are core to our portfolio regardless of the sector in which the business operates.”

But it appears that when finances became increasingly strained, his Maltese partners got out before the operation went belly-up and employees were unceremoniously fired without their salaries two days before Christmas.

Maltese directors resigned at the end of October

Attard and BDO Consult both resigned as directors and judicial representatives of Genesis Global with an effective date of 21 October 2022, according to documents filed at the Malta Business Registry. Attard also resigned as company secretary effective 24 October

Genesis Holdings is currently being wound up and the next court hearing is before Judge Ian Spiteri Bailey on 22 February. Attard resigned from Genesis Holdings effective 24 October and BDO resigned as the company’s director and judicial representative on the same date.

Attard had also served as company secretary for Genesis Evolve and Genesis Stellar, positions he resigned from effective 24 October.

Less than two months after that, 130 Genesis Global employees were told in an email they were being dismissed, that company was insolvent and that they wouldn’t be paid their outstanding salaries for the month of December or any other sums they were due.

“We are currently trying our best to find a solution to this issue by trying to raise some funds, and in addition we hope to liaise with the authorities concerned in order to ease the burden and find alternative solutions in order for you to be paid at least some of the money due to you,” they were told.

Long road for employees to recover salaries

In a recent interview, labour and employment law specialist Dr Andrew Borg Cardona opined the road for employees to recover the wages they are owed could be a long one and it depends on the company’s financial status and, with the company undergoing insolvency proceedings, employees will have to get in line with other creditors.

One component of the company‘s financial woes could be the €4.5 million it was slapped with following a two-year UK investigation that identified several breaches in anti-money laundering and social responsibility regulations that occurred in 2020.

The company was found to have committed three anti-money laundering breaches and at least three social responsibility violations, leading to the decision by the UK’s Gambling Commission (UKGC) to levy the fine.

In June 2020, the UKGC had already suspended Genesis Global’s licence to operate in the UK for three months.

Besides the £3.8 million fine the UKGC said in a statement on 27 January that it informed the company that it will be made to submit to “further, extensive auditing”, with the commission’s executive director firing off warning shots at operators in general by stating that they should “pay very close attention” to the UKGC’s handling of the case”.

BDO Consult Limited remains a shareholder in Genesis Holdings, which, in turn, owns Genesis Global, with just over 21.5% of the company. 62.1% of the shares are owned by a non-descript company in Hong Kong called Madlyg HK Holdings Limited, TSO Consulting Limited of Gibraltar (13%) and Israeli Ron Elie Segev (3.1%).