Contractors bag extra €7m for Mriehel underpass, only to create new bottleneck

Commuters are complaining about the new, half-finished, underpass on the Mriehel Bypass, ‘inaugurated’ with much pomp earlier this week by Minister Aaron Farrugia, since it has so far only served to increase traffic.

Those using the new underpass are ending up in a major bottleneck as soon as they emerge from the short 60-metre-long underpass, complicated further by the new traffic lights installed mid-way on the Mriehel bypass.

The underpass next to the MFSA headquarters was announced by Minister Ian Borg in 2021 when he was responsible for roads during the last administration as an afterthought.

The consortium responsible for the Central Link project has already bagged an extra €7 million on a tender that has already cost taxpayers €28 million.

Research by The Shift shows that the consortium – Link-2018 JV – was awarded at least 10 direct orders over and above the tender to accommodate Borg’s addition to the project.

Link-2018 JV includes V&C Contractors, owned by Vince Borg, known as Censu n-Nizz, a former Beppe Fenech Adami ‘canvasser’ turned Labour in 2013, Schembri Barbros and Schembri Holdings, known as Tad-Dubbu. The contractors are known to be close to Ian Borg, now shifted to the foreign affairs ministry.

While these additional direct orders have already cost taxpayers another €7 million, the project is far from ready and costs are expected to increase further, despite Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia’s ‘inauguration’.

The area is still a building site with only one direction of the underpass opened. The other roads leading towards Rabat are still not ready, with heavy vehicles and workmen trying to cope as heavy traffic passes next to them.

Commuters complain

Meanwhile, commuters who spoke to The Shift yesterday described the new underpass as “a waste of time and money” as it has so far only served to compound traffic problems.

“To make matters worse, you now have to wait 20 to 30 minutes on the Mriehel bypass in the direction to Valletta, at least during the morning rush hour, as the new traffic lights are very slow and can’t cope with the traffic,” a frustrated driver told The Shift.

On Wednesday morning, the Mriehel bypass was at a total standstill between 7 and 9.30 am, with cars even stuck inside the new underpass.

Minister Farrugia and Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon did not reply to questions.

The roads agency is already facing criticism for several scandals revealed by the press and the way it dishes out millions of euro in direct orders every year.

The government has so far resisted calls for a thorough investigation.