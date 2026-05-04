Fearne’s candidacy raises internal backlash but confirmation expected

Chris Fearne’s nomination to contest the next general elections is creating unease within the Labour Party, as the former Health Minister faces indictment on serious criminal charges and is awaiting trial, The Shift is informed.

Sources within the party told The Shift that the backlash is being fuelled by last week’s decision to block former minister Roderick Galdes from contesting.

Members of the Labour executive who had supported Galdes’ bid are now arguing that the same standard should apply to Fearne.

“Fearne’s case is even more serious,” one source said. “Galdes has not been formally charged, while Fearne has already been arraigned in court and indicted to face trial on fraud and misappropriation charges.”

A member of the executive close to Galdes told The Shift: “If Labour is serious, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. How can you bar Galdes on hearsay and no evidence, and allow Fearne, who is facing trial, to contest? It makes no sense.”

Other factions within the party are also mobilising against Fearne. Sources said individuals close to Minister Chris Bonett are pushing for a vote against his nomination, amid concerns that Bonett could lose his parliamentary seat if Fearne enters the race.

Despite the internal divisions, Fearne’s nomination is still expected to pass when the Labour executive holds a secret vote on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Robert Abela is understood to be backing Fearne’s approval. Party insiders say Abela is keen to avoid the perception that he is sidelining a former leadership rival following their acrimonious contest for party leader in 2020.

It remains unclear whether Fearne has been promised a future Cabinet role, though he is believed to be interested in the Foreign Affairs portfolio.

Fearne resigned from Cabinet in May 2024 during Labour’s European electoral campaign, stating that holding ministerial office while facing serious criminal charges was untenable. His resignation at the time was widely interpreted by insiders as politically damaging to Abela’s campaign, on which Labour saw its super majority shrink to just 8,000 votes.

In July 2024, a court ruled that there was sufficient evidence to indict Fearne, confirming he will stand trial.

Fearne has consistently denied wrongdoing, insisting he was excluded from key negotiations related to the hospitals’ concession involving Vitals Global Healthcare and Steward Health Care.

However, he has faced criticism for having stayed mum at the time and publicly endorsed the deal, describing the agreement with Steward as “the real deal.”

According to recent internal polling, Fearne is expected to secure his election from both the third and fourth districts. His return could come at the expense of a sitting minister, with Bonett among those considered at risk.