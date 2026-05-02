Autism centre director to face court over alleged abuse of minor

A director of a government-funded autism centre is expected to be arraigned in court next week on serious criminal charges, including the alleged defilement of a minor under his care.

The Shift has confirmed that Melvin Attard, co-director and founder of the Malta Autism Centre, will face charges following a police investigation and a magisterial inquiry into allegations that he sexually abused an autistic minor receiving services at the Mosta-based centre.

The case was triggered by a formal report filed by the alleged victim and his family after the minor disclosed the abuse. It is not yet known whether other potential victims have come forward.

Attard did not reply to questions from The Shift. His co-director and partner, Yanika Attard, also declined to comment.

The charges follow the conclusion of a magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia, which examined serious allegations linked to a director of the NGO.

Sources said the inquiry, which ran for several months, was finalised weeks ago and forwarded to the Attorney General with a recommendation for prosecution.

These developments add to mounting pressure on Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia, who has faced repeated questions over her handling of the organisation and the state’s oversight of services provided through Public Social Partnerships, a framework under which NGOs receive government funding to deliver social care.

The Malta Autism Centre was already at the centre of controversy after the minister announced last year that public funding would be halted due to serious compliance failures, including the absence of a valid licence from the Directorate for Quality and Standards in Education, gaps in staff vetting procedures required under the Protection of Minors Act, and missing health and safety documentation.

Following strong backlash from parents of autistic children attending the centre, the decision to withdraw funding was reversed within 48 hours, with the government entering into a temporary agreement to reinstate funding on condition that the centre regularises its position.

Yet the minister has not clarified whether these compliance issues have since been resolved or whether the centre currently holds a valid operating licence.

The NGO has insisted it is fully compliant, describing the dispute as a misunderstanding, but has not provided evidence to substantiate these claims.

It also remains unclear what impact the criminal proceedings will have on the centre’s operations and the services it provides to vulnerable children, as well as whether public funding will continue.

Under Maltese law, organisations offering services to minors must ensure that all staff are vetted under the Protection of Minors Act, which includes checks against a restricted register of individuals convicted of offences against minors or deemed to pose a risk to their welfare.

The National Audit Office has previously warned that oversight of such arrangements remains inconsistent, raising concerns about accountability, service standards, and the protection of service users, issues now thrown into sharper focus as the case moves before the courts.