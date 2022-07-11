News

100% success rate for new Gozo Ministry labourers

€1 million in additional costs

 

The Shift Team
July 11, 2022 11:05

All 75 candidates who applied for a vacancy to join the Gozo Ministry as labourers last February have received a passing mark for the job.

The Ministry of Gozo called for the recruitment of labourers, the lowest grade in the public administration, during the electoral campaign through a vacancy issued last February. The call did not set an amount for how many labourers were needed and did not require any specific qualifications to apply.

A total of 75 applications were received, mostly from those already on some other temporary government scheme like the Community Workers Scheme, but at a lower wage.

Following interviews conducted by the Ministry’s Director for Services Joyce Farrugia, Mario Borg from the Finance Ministry and Mario Saliba from the OPM, all candidates were declared successful. The result were published last week and seen by The Shift.

The Ministry has now begun recruiting the successful candidates and putting them on the government payroll. This exercise is expected to cost taxpayers an additional €1 million per year in salaries and related expenses.

Sources at the ministry told The Shift that the government administration in Gozo does not need any more tradesmen, and that the vacancy formed part of the usual vote buying exercise carried out by the minister before the election.

“Most of the applicants were constituents who were asking the minister to switch them on to a permanent government job and not remain on the temporary community workers scheme or on contract with some private service provider,” the sources said. “This vacancy was created so these constituents could get a permanent job and a slight improvement in their take home pay.”

According to the sources, a government job has become a form of security in recent years, and even a businessman with a thriving restaurant in Xlendi which was bought by a construction developer for €3 million has been recruited in this most recent intake of labourers.

Always much more dependent on government jobs than Malta, Gozo has been transformed into a government recruitment agency, with all three Labour MPs from Gozo serving as ministers and competing against one another for how many favours can be delivered to potential voters.

The majority of the Gozitan working population is now employed by the government, either directly or indirectly through the Community Workers Scheme, at the Gozo Channel or by private companies who supply government departments and entities with security, trades and other services.

In the meantime, the Gozo private business community struggles to find full-time workers, with companies in the health, tourism and entertainment sectors having to recruit personnel from abroad.

This system has proven to be politically successful for the governing Labour Party which for the second election in a row managed to win a majority of votes in Gozo. Gozo has traditionally voted PN since 1964, except for the 2017 and 2022 elections.

                           
                               
Keith D'Amato
Keith D'Amato
5 hours ago

Cheap votes, cheap people.

Joseph Tabone Adami
Joseph Tabone Adami
5 hours ago
Reply to  Keith D'Amato

Cheap people, definitely – but fed on very costly chicken feed!

As a local saying goes “Kieku l-bajda kellha l-widnejn, minflok wiehed jerfghuha tnejn!”

U kultant anki tlieta, tafux.

Last edited 5 hours ago by Joseph Tabone Adami
David
David
19 minutes ago
Reply to  Keith D'Amato

Did you know that in Gozo they invented full time jobs to distribute pet food in the streets for the stray cats ? Besides it is illegal to feed cats in the streets !!

Out of Curiosity
Out of Curiosity
5 hours ago

Something has to be done to stop all these corrupt practices. The Opposition has to react strongly where it matters most. Now Minister Caruana, part of this gang, comes to tell us that our standard living might hit lower levels if the Gov does not continue to sustain our population. And for how long? When we always hear about this irresponsible attitude of his colleagues in government.

carlos
carlos
2 hours ago
Reply to  Out of Curiosity

Opposition hopless case.

David
David
1 hour ago

The Shift – Thank You. Please be informed that these 75 new “full time” government employees will never work a full day work. Not even an hour a day. They all use the “full time” government job as a cushion to have a guarantee that their NI is being paid by the Government and receive the wages for nothing. They all have full time undeclared job somewhere else with the private sector or self employed without obviously paying the NI and the relative taxes. They do all sorts of jobs, but off the book. Money Launderers and Tax evaders. Poor Finance Minister !!!! FIAU ??? Black Economy Galore !!! Where is the General Auditor ? Where are the Job Inspectors ? Where is the Opposition Party ? It is all Corruption for votes. We will soon be the next Greece. Workers do not go to work and get paid. Incredible but true. Besides that they are ruining and destroying our economy.

