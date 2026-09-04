Marmara gets new direct order on geriatric care

Labour pollster Vincent Marmara has been handed another direct order, this time to conduct research connected to new standards governing residential homes for older people.

The €9,000 assignment was awarded by the Older Persons Standards Authority (OPSA) for a “research project to form an informed position ahead of the public consultation on the new Standards for Residential Homes”.

The contract was awarded directly, without an open competitive call, continuing a pattern of funded assignments given to Marmara and companies associated with him by Labour ministries, authorities and State entities.

Marmara is best known for political polling and statistical research.

His surveys have featured in Labour’s messaging, although his projections came under criticism following the 2024 European Parliament election and the latest general election for overstating the party’s support and being completely off the mark.

The latest taxpayer-funded assignment places him in a policy process concerning standards of care for older people, a field removed from the polling for which he is known.

OPSA regulates residential homes, geriatric facilities and services for older persons, whether operated by the State, the private sector or the Church. It is responsible for licensing providers, setting standards and monitoring compliance.

No explanation is given in the direct-order description as to why Marmara was selected, what specialist experience he has in geriatric care, or why the research was not commissioned through competition.

The award follows a separate €8,500 direct order reported by The Shift in June, issued to Marmara by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority for collecting data about psychological risk factors in the workplace.

Since Labour entered government in 2013, Marmara’s commercial interests, including Sagalytics, have received a steady stream of direct orders and government-funded work valued in the millions of euros.