‘May God help you in your decision’: Fenech jury begins deliberations

The jury in the trial of Yorgen Fenech began deliberating on Wednesday morning after Judge Edwina Grima concluded her final address.

“I pray to God to help you in your decision,” the judge told the nine jurors before sending them to a dedicated room shortly after 11 am.

They will remain isolated, without contact with the outside world, until they decide whether Fenech is guilty or not guilty of complicity in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and of conspiring to murder her.

Fenech denies all charges. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.

A valid verdict requires a minimum majority of six to three. The judge explained that a five-to-four decision would not be valid.

Although the final verdict must be handwritten by the prime juror, each member of the jury was instructed to reach an independent decision based solely on the evidence presented during the trial.

“You are the judges of fact,” Judge Grima told them, urging them to set aside sympathy, antipathy and personal judgement.

She said their sole task was to determine whether the prosecution had proved Fenech’s guilt. She also warned them not to be distracted by references to third parties, including disgraced former prime minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri, describing this as a line of defence.

The jurors may deliberate for as long as necessary. If they do not reach a verdict by Wednesday evening, they may seek the judge’s permission to suspend deliberations and continue the following day.