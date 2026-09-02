Heritage group challenges Valletta catering plans opposite Ta’ Ġieżu church

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) is urging the Planning Authority to reject a proposed catering establishment opposite Valletta’s historic Ta’ Ġieżu church, warning that commercial encroachment could undermine public access, residents’ rights and the setting of the Grade 1 scheduled monument.

Planning application PA/05005/26 seeks permission to change the use of premises at 8, Triq San Ġwann to a Class 4D catering establishment. The proposal includes internal alterations, lowering the basement floor, sanctioning layout variations and placing tables and chairs on the public staircase.

FAA said the outdoor catering area could restrict pedestrian movement and create accessibility and emergency-access problems. It called for the proposal to be assessed against Malta’s outdoor-catering policy and disability-access legislation.

The organisation also questioned the application’s description of the existing premises as a “Class 4A Art Shop”. FAA noted that Class 4A applies to offices, while shops ordinarily fall under Class 4B, and said the lawful use should be verified before the proposed change is considered.

The site lies in a residential street directly opposite Ta’ Ġieżu, a church closely associated with some of Malta’s best-known religious traditions. The Franciscans have warned that additional catering activity could interfere with Mass, funerals and processions, while compounding existing noise and access problems.

A Class 4D operation involving cooking could also bring fumes, smells, waste, deliveries and further disturbance, according to FAA. The group argues that the application raises conflicts with planning policies intended to protect residential use, public space and Valletta’s historic character.

FAA encouraged residents to submit representations to the Planning Authority by 7 September. Objections may be emailed to [email protected], quoting “Objection to PA/05005/26” in the subject line. The application can also be searched through the Planning Authority’s eApplications portal.

The application remains under consideration. No final decision has been taken.